Eakin Bros Ltd, one of the best-known family businesses in the automotive industry in the North West, are announcing an exciting new partnership with Coleraine Football Club.

The company, based at Maydown, have a growing network of customers in the local community, particularly in the Coleraine area and have been in business for more than 100 years.

Joel Eakin, the company's marketing and PR manager, says: ''Highlighting our Maxus Vans, Isuzu Pickups and Approved Used Vehicles, Eakin Brothers as a company are delighted to announce this partnership with Coleraine FC.

''We are impressed with the way the club have stepped up a gear onto a professional full-time structure and we are proud to be moving forward together.''

Coleraine FC Commercial Manager Clement Dealey adds: ''This is a welcome initiative which further strengthens our involvement with local commerce in the North West region.

''We are grateful to Eakin Brothers for teaming up with the club as we continue to expand and develop on a full-time basis.''

Eakin Bros are your perfect choice for your personal vehicle or commercial vehicles in the North West.

Their sales and light commercial service centre in Maydown provides a huge range of quality used cars, alongside a full range of new vehicles. Eakin Brothers retail new vehicles from some of the world’s leading brands, Isuzu, Subaru and Maxus, supported by their heavy commercial service centre in Claudy. They are also trailer specialists, stocking the latest range Brian James Trailers and M-Tec all at their new purpose-built showroom.

Two service centres offer comprehensive servicing and MOT services to keep you motoring with your aftersales needs.