East Tyrone group focus

​It has been a busy few months for both East Tyrone and the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU).

​Inheritance tax has caused a huge upset within the farming community.

It was great to see so many of our members in attendance at the rally held in the Eikon Centre in November.

January saw our members attend both the presidents area roadshow in the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, where the presidential team gave a great insight into the current issues facing the agricultural sector and a run down on what the UFU is currently working on.

Members in attendance at the UFU IHT tractor rally held in January.

Our members also strongly supported the Tractor Rally on Saturday 25 January, held in protest against the changes to inheritance tax.

February started with UFU assistant policy manager Aileen Lawson, attending our group meeting in the Royal Hotel, Cookstown, to discuss environmental challenges facing NI agriculture, with great discussion from those in attendance.

February also saw the judging of our annual silage competition.

Well done to all our competitors with our results below:

Big bale silage:

- 1st Reggie and Philip Abernethy

- 2nd Wilbert Mayne

Beef/sheep

- 1st Trevor Sommerville

- 2nd Ben Sinnamon

- 3rd William Ferguson

Dairy

- 1st Henry Stewart

- 2 nd Caleb Howard

- 3 rd Glenn Faulkner

Well done also to Henry Stewart who was the winner of the newcomer section.

For any queries contact the East Tyrone group office on 02887725973.