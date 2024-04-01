East Tyrone UFU group focus
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Tuesday 13 February, the group held a “food for thought and AGM” meeting, with guest speaker John McLenaghan, UFU deputy president.
To finish the night, the AGM was conducted which saw Caleb Howard becoming chairperson and William Ferguson becoming vice chairperson. The following is a list of the commodity representatives that were elected:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Group chair: Caleb Howard; Group vice chair: William Ferguson; Beef & lamb representative: Thomas Kelso; Dairy representative: Caleb Howard; Pork & bacon representative: William Ferguson; Hill farming representative: John Cavanagh; Seeds & cereals representative: Mark McCrea; Rural development representative: Wilbert Mayne; Poultry representative: Reggie Abernethy; Rural affairs representative: Denise Kelso; Legislation representative: Wilbert Mayne; Rural enterprise representative: Mark McAlister
We would like to thank Gary Anderson for the time that he served as chair for the East Tyrone Group, and also, we are delighted that he has now been elected as the County Tyrone vice chair. We wish everyone every success in their new roles.
Next up in the winter program will be our joint group trip with the South Tyrone Group on Wednesday 17 April. The bus will be due to leave at 8:15am from our group office at the Linen Green, and then stopping at Asda in Cookstown at 8:45am. We will be travelling to Fleming Agri Products, Newbuildings, for a tour of the factory. After this, lunch will be served at the White Horse Hotel. To finish off, we will be going for a tour of John Gilliland’s Farm at Brook Hall Estate. The cost of this trip will be £45.00 per person, contact the group office to book your place on 028 87725973.