East Tyrone UFU group focus

We would like to thank Gary Anderson for the time that he served as chair for the East Tyrone Group, and also, we are delighted that he has now been elected as the County Tyrone vice chair. We wish everyone every success in their new roles.

Next up in the winter program will be our joint group trip with the South Tyrone Group on Wednesday 17 April. The bus will be due to leave at 8:15am from our group office at the Linen Green, and then stopping at Asda in Cookstown at 8:45am. We will be travelling to Fleming Agri Products, Newbuildings, for a tour of the factory. After this, lunch will be served at the White Horse Hotel. To finish off, we will be going for a tour of John Gilliland’s Farm at Brook Hall Estate. The cost of this trip will be £45.00 per person, contact the group office to book your place on 028 87725973.