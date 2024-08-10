EasyCare open evening attracts sheep producers from across the island of Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Sheep farmers from many parts of Ireland attended the 2024 ‘EasyCare’ open evening, held in Co Antrim, writes Richard Halleron.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The event was hosted by Cairncastle-based Campbell Tweed, the owner of the Ballycoose flock.

Two guest speakers were in attendance: Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland chief executive, Colin Smith and Eoin Dunne, a sustainable sheep systems’ technologist with Teagasc.

International sheep market trends

Advertisement

Advertisement

Attending the EasyCare open evening, held recently on the Cairncastle farm of Campbell Tweed, l to r: Steven Johnston, Ballymena with Eric and Adam Garvin, from Aghadowey

A contraction of supplies in both the northern and southern hemispheres will be the key factor determining lamb prices over the coming months.

This was the focal point of the presentation made by Colin Smith.

The last 12 months have seen a significant reduction in ewe numbers on the Ireland of Ireland, Great Britain, Europe plus Australia and New Zealand.

This has resulted in a proportionate decline in lamb supplies, a key driver for the record sheep meat prices recorded in Northern Ireland during the early months of 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Livestock and Meat Commission chief executive Colin Smith (left) with EasyCare sheep breeder Campbell Tweed

Colin Smith explained: “During the last calendar year 823,000 lambs were slaughtered in Northern Ireland. Of these, 57% were processed locally: the remainder were exported live to the Republic of Ireland.

“But, ultimately, 75% of lambs produced in Northern Ireland are destined for the EU market, directly or indirectly.”

He continued: “However, throughput is declining. To date in 2024 lamb numbers coming through in Northern Ireland have declined by 14.5%.

“And it’s this tight supply situation that is driving prices at the present time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the LMC representative sheep farmers in Northern Ireland are doing a good job in meeting market specifications with their finished lambs.

Currently, 90% of carcases are meeting this requirement. Where carcase weights are concerned the number of lambs deemed to be overweight has dropped very significantly.

“Prior to Covid the numbers exceeded 50%,” Colin Smith commented.

“By 2023 the figure had fallen to 25%.

"The average 2024 carcase weight figure is 21.74kg.

“Ewe numbers in Northern Ireland are down 2% in 2023. The total sheep population of Northern Ireland is around 2M head. This declined by 3% in 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“And these trends have been similarly reflected in all of the world’s main sheep producing regions.

“The UK sheep breeding flock was at its lowest recorded level last December, going back to 1996.”

He continued: “A number of factors have been identified as drivers for this down-sizing of the sheep sector in many countries.

“These include: the aging profile of farmers, access to land, access to labour, the cost of labour, policy changes driving land use, a real push towards environmental policy and environmental policies more generally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Commission’s chief executive specifically highlighted the focus placed on Lough Neagh by Stormont agriculture minister Andrew Muir.

He also referenced the impact of disease at lambing time across the water and the continuing pressure on input costs.

Europe recorded a 3.3% decline in sheep meat consumption levels during 2023 with a further 3.5% decrease for this year.

Colin Smith again: “The Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board is noting the drop-off in lamb output.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Consumers are also reacting to the higher prices for sheep meat. Lamb is one of the most expensive proteins.

“But there are market opportunities around religious and cultural events. Muslims now make up 6% of the UK’s total population.

“However they account for 20% of total sheep meat consumption. The latest figures confirm that demand for sheep meat in Europe is now consistently rising during the first quarter of the calendar year.

“This reflects the impact of religious festivals and is a consistent metric that points to green shoots of recovery within specific aspects of the sheep meat market.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, sheep meat imports into the EU market increased by 2.2%, New Zealand being a big player in this regard.

“Both Australia and New Zealand have a significant impact on the UK and EU markets, which are also supplied by sheep meat produced in Northern Ireland,” Coin Smith commented.

“China takes a significant proportion of the lamb produced by New Zealand and Australia. So what happens in China impacts on global prices around lamb.

“We are seeing a very slow recovery in consumer confidence in that country, post-Covid. In addition, property prices in China are currently struggling. Consumer confidence there remains weak and this has a knock on effect across the economy of the country as a whole.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He further explained: “As a result we have a current disparity between the record prices for lamb in the northern hemisphere over recent months and those available to New Zealand and Australia.

“China remains New Zealand’s key market for lamb. But diversification into other markets, particularly Europe, remains an option in response to challenging prices.

“But even in New Zealand, we are seeing the first signs of sheep meat production levels starting to plateau.”

Turning to Australia, the LMC representative highlighted that country’s growing impact on global lamb markets with exports continuing to grow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have seen record lamb slaughtering in that country,” he said.

“This has added to the quantities of Australian lamb available for export. But profitability for Australian sheep farmers remains a challenge. And this may result in a contraction of ewe numbers during the period ahead.”

Colin Smith concluded: “The tightening in lamb supplies across Europe has to be seen as a positive for the sheep sector in Northern Ireland.

“Hopefully, this will continue to be the case. However, there is a need to keep a very close eye on lamb export levels from both New Zealand and Australia to the UK and Europe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If these figures increase significantly, the end result will be pressure on prices paid for lambs here in Northern Ireland.”

An overview of the sheep research priorities identified by Teagasc

Eoin Dunne confirmed the priorities identified for Teagasc’s sheep research programme.

Most of this work is centred on trials carried out at Athenry in Co Galway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The overall objective is to increase the levels of productivity, sustainability and competiveness achieved within the Irish sheep sector.

Eoin further explained: “There are three pillars of sustainability: economic, environmental and social.

“We are always hoping to increase the rate of genetic gain.

"A key question then becomes: can we move forward with the genetics within our national flock, achieving our overall goals while also adopting the best overall practices in relation to animal health?

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We look a lot at anthelmintic and antibiotic usage. Improving product quality is always a major goal, as is enhancing knowledge transfer in order to drive farm efficiencies within the sheep industry.”

Eoin further explained that Teagasc has both a research and educational/advisory role within Irish agriculture.

“He added: “Irish agriculture must reduce it greenhouse gas emission levels by 25% up to 2030.

“We have a lot to do on the ground. This starts by trying to change small things on farms, such as health and welfare.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“So parasitology, including worm resistance, output and profitability plus aspects of farm management and technology uptake are all important in this context.

“Carbon footprint assessments, analysing nitrogen utilisation and losses on farm a plus identifying the significance of methane emissions within sheep production systems are at the heart of the current Teagasc research programmes carried out at Athenry.

“Assessing the environmental impact of hill sheep production is another priority.”

Eoin then summarised the specific research initiatives ongoing at Athenry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These centre on the attainment of greater genetic gain at industry level and include the Ireland New Zealand across breed animal comparison (INZAC) project.

“Identifying, validating and developing predictors of methane output, linked back to genetics is at the heart of this work,” the Teagasc sheep specialist further explained.

“In other words: can we identify lower methane emitting animals?

He continued: “Numerous studies, looking at flock health, are also in progress. These include the development of management strategies that will mitigate the impact of anthelmintic resistance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have a new project starting, which includes the trialling of liver fluke vaccines. This specific work is linked to the National University of Galway.

“Lamness surveys and the validation of lameness-related issues on farms is another facet of the current Teagasc’ sheep research programme.

“This work includes the scoring of lameness problems on a range of commercial sheep farms. Treatment options are also assessed.”

Other Teagasc research work is looking at finishing options for hill and store lambs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eoin Dunne again: “Assessing sustainable grazing options for hill ewes and their lambs is another research priority.

“Getting relevant knowledge back to the farmer is another important aspect of the work undertaken by Teagasc staff.

“The Better Farm programme plays a key role in this context.”

Athenry is a pasture based research and development centre for sheep: all lambs are finished off grass.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Identifying the role for clover within grazed swards and, as a consequence, reducing

chemical nitrogen application rates, is an overarching research priority for Teagasc at the

present time.

“We are also looking at the role for alternative forages for sheep,” Eoin commented.

“This has included an assessment of companion forages: grass with clover; grass with

chicory and grass with plantain.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He concluded: “Our work is centred on getting lambs finished in the most sustainable way possible.

“The number of days from birth to slaughter is important within all of this, as is the meat

quality produced from finished lambs. We are also looking at organic sheep production

systems.

The role of EasyCare genetics

Courtesy of his presentation, Campbell Tweed confirmed the recent decline in sheep numbers throughout Europe and the southern hemisphere.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ballycoose enterprise comprises a large number of EasyCare breeding ewes. The flock is totally self- contained with all lambs not going for breeding brought through to finishing weights.

Campbell added: “Sheep farmers want ewes and lambs that are easily managed with an ability to secure the highest possible production levels from grass, as increasingly farmers are looking to change their production systems

“Outdoor lambing is also important. And it is in this context that EasyCare and wool shedding genetics play an important role.

“Over recent years, there has been a considerable increase in demand for breeding females and rams from the Ballycoose flock with good repeat business.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Campbell specifically thanked Dun Bia for the delicious lamb and beef burgers enjoyed by all.

He also realises that an increasing number of farmers are now recognising the need for good performance figures when it comes to deciding which new bloodlines best suit their flock development needs. Every lamb born within the Tweed flock is performance recorded with both Signet and Sheep Ireland from birth.