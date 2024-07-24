Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four EasyCare shearling rams from the Ballycoose flock of Campbell Tweed were recently exported to Switzerland.

This adds to the previous sales of wool shedding bloodlines from the Carncastle-based flock to sheep breeders throughout the UK and Ireland.

All the sheep within the Ballycoose flock are performance recorded from birth.

Campbell explained: “The shearlings exported to Switzerland were tested for Brucella ovis prior to shipment. The Ballycoose flock is Scrapie monitored. But the fact that Northern Ireland is Maedi Visna free also made the export sale possible.”

Genotyping EasyCare ram lambs: Dr. Emily Clark, Roslin Institute and Campbell Tweed, Carncastle, Co. Antrim. Helping to manage the sheep: Donal Ward (centre) Noel Frew (back right) and Alan Magee (back left)

Previous sales of EasyCare ewes and rams from Carncastle to England have confirmed the elite status of Ballycoose bloodlines.

“EasyCare breeding ewes and rams were sold to a number of flocks in Lincolnshire and East Anglia back in 2020,” Campbell commented.

“I visited a number of the farms recently and was told that semen and embryos derived from these sheep have recently been exported to New Zealand.

“This is a further endorsement of the investment made in performance recording and the bespoke EasyCare breeding programmes that have been followed with the Ballycoose flock over the past 25 years.”

Campbell will be hosting his now annual EasyCare Open evening on Thursday, August 1st. The event gets underway at 6.30pm. It will provide the many expected visitors with an opportunity to view the various EasyCare bloodlines at Carncastle.

Two guest speakers will be in attendance: Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC) chief executive: Colin Smith and Teagasc sheep specialist: Eoin Dunne. Both will reflect on key developments taking place within the sheep sector at the present time.

Colin has worked with LMC for a number of years. He will speak about the key role played the Commission in delivering sustainable sheep sector for Northern Ireland, now and into the future. Eoin is based at Teagasc Athenry, Co Galway: the Animal and Bioscience Research and Innovation Centre, Mellows Campus. He is working in key areas for the future of lamb production.

Investigating enteric methane and nitrous oxide emission factors for sheep production systems and studying the nitrate leaching and de-nitrification in a pasture based system are important aspects of his work.

Eoin’s research is also focussed on determining the effects that sward characteristics plus the impact of genetics and management have on the production of harmful greenhouse gases (GHGs) within a sheep system.

The open evening represents a unique opportunity for flock owners to gauge directly the developments that are taking place at Ballycoose farm with regard to the use of wool shedding and easy care genetics in a totally commercial setting.

All visitors will be made more than welcome on the evening in question with light refreshments made available at the outset.

Sheep farmers now recognise the need for comprehensive performance figures when it comes to deciding which new bloodlines best suit their flock development needs.

The Ballycoose enterprise comprises a large number of EasyCare breeding ewes. The flock is totally self- contained with all lambs not going for breeding brought through to finishing weights.

Every lamb born within the Tweed flock is performance recorded from birth.

The entire enterprise is managed by three full time staff. This, in itself, is a very powerful illustration of what ‘easy care’ sheep management is all about.

Campbell took the decision of going down the self shedding route after the wool price crash of 1999.

“Visitors will have the opportunity of seeing a selection of ewes & lambs plus stock and yearling rams,” he explained. “EasyCare sheep have a key role to play on sheep farms of all types.”

Campbell added: “They are particularly suited to flock owners who work out from 9.00am to 5.00pm between Monday and Friday. To a large extent, the sheep can manage themselves.”

Campbell is currently selling both breeding EasyCare ewes and lambs to flock owners throughout Ireland and the UK.

He concluded: “We are offering fully recorded stock that can add significantly to any sheep enterprise.

“Demand for EasyCare bloodlines is increasing and this trend is very encouraging.”