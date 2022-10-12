Economy Minister Gordon Lyons and MP Carla Lockhart visit Irwin’s Bakery

Local MLA Diane Dodds and Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Paul Greenfield, also attended the meeting.

Carla Lockhart said: “Irwin’s Bakery is known across the country and beyond for their amazing range of products. Their bread and bakery range are synonymous with flavour, freshness and quality.

“The company also employs hundreds of local people, providing a livelihood for many households in the local area. Therefore it is important that the best possible environment for sustaining the business, and growing the business, is in place.”

Carla Lockhart MP, Brian Irwin, Gordon Lyons MLA, Diane Dodds MLA, Cllr Paul Greenfield

The visit offered the Economy Minister the opportunity for engagement with a leading local business to hear about the challenges faced. The increased price in energy is causing significant problems for every business, increasing costs to record levels.

“The minister is engaged in ongoing talks with the government at Westminster around support for businesses to meet the rising costs of energy. I know that has borne fruit already, but we need more,” Ms Lockhart added.