Eimear Diamond joins Volac as Nutritional Sales Development Manager (NI)
A native of Bellaghy, County Derry and holder of a Bachelor of Science from the University of Bristol in Animal Welfare and Behaviour, Eimear brings a range and depth of knowledge in international farm practices to her new role.
With considerable experience accrued in calf and youngstock management, animal welfare and nutrition, Eimear is relishing a new challenge with such a respected brand.
Said Eimear: “I’m delighted to have joined such a prestigious and respected company in Volac, which creates and develops a range of products that advance the health and performance of consumers and farm animals alike. Given my background in animal welfare and the livestock industry, joining such an innovative business felt like a natural step given Volac’s ongoing ambition to contribute to a sustainable and healthier future.”
Welcoming Eimear to the company, Una Hickey, Volac’s National Sales Manager (Ireland) stated: “We’re delighted to welcome Eimear to the Volac team and wish her every success in her new role. Through her previous positions, which has taken in farm visits and attending conferences across Ireland, the UK, the Netherlands and Germany, Eimear has developed a reputable range of technical and commercial know-how which will now benefit Volac and our customers throughout Northern Ireland.”