A native of Bellaghy, County Derry and holder of a Bachelor of Science from the University of Bristol in Animal Welfare and Behaviour, Eimear brings a range and depth of knowledge in international farm practices to her new role.

With considerable experience accrued in calf and youngstock management, animal welfare and nutrition, Eimear is relishing a new challenge with such a respected brand.

Said Eimear: “I’m delighted to have joined such a prestigious and respected company in Volac, which creates and develops a range of products that advance the health and performance of consumers and farm animals alike. Given my background in animal welfare and the livestock industry, joining such an innovative business felt like a natural step given Volac’s ongoing ambition to contribute to a sustainable and healthier future.”

Eimear Diamond