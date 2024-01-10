News you can trust since 1963
Register
Subscribe

Election to be held for Ulster Wool board members

Following Ulster Wool’s call for nominations for Members of the Board an election will be held.
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jan 2024, 14:10 GMT
Brendan Kelly. Pic: Ulster Wool BoardBrendan Kelly. Pic: Ulster Wool Board
Brendan Kelly. Pic: Ulster Wool Board

The names of the candidates nominated for the election taking place are as follows:

KELLY, BRENDAN (current board member) – 185 Magheralane Road, Randlestown, Co. Antrim, BT41 2PH

BURGESS, ROBERT – 22 Drumnaconnell Road, Saintfield, Ballynahinch, Co. Down, BT24 7NB

Most Popular
Robert Burgess. Pic: Ulster Wool BoardRobert Burgess. Pic: Ulster Wool Board
Robert Burgess. Pic: Ulster Wool Board

SMITH, TIMOTHY – 10 Shannaghan Hill, Katesbridge, Banbridge, Co. Down, BT32 5NH

Voting details will be sent to all registered Ulster Wool members on Thursday 18th January 2024 – all votes must be placed by 6pm on Thursday 8th February 2024. Voting papers must be received by this deadline.

Civica Election Services (CES) is administering the nomination process for the Board Member Elections in 2024 on behalf of Ulster Wool. Voting in this election will either be online or a hard copy voting paper depending on the communication preferences held on the Ulster Wool database. Should you require any assistance regarding the voting process, please contact CES by emailing: [email protected] or calling: +44 (0) 208 889 9203.

The term of office for each Board Member is three years, commencing 1 April 2024.

Timothy Smith. Pic: Ulster Wool BoardTimothy Smith. Pic: Ulster Wool Board
Timothy Smith. Pic: Ulster Wool Board

Meanwhile, Following British Wool’s call for nominations for Members of the Board in the English Northern and English Central Regions, an election will be held in one region. Kate Drury, Board Member for the English Central region has been returned unopposed. The names of the candidates nominated for the election taking place in the English Northern region are as follows:

English Northern Region:

STEPHENSON, CARL (current board member) – Pikestone, Woodland, Bishop Auckland, Co. Durham, DL13 5RT

PAISLEY, ROB – West Moor House Cottage, Hunger Hill Road, Middleton, Ilkley, LS29 0DW

Related topics:Ulster Wool