Election to be held for Ulster Wool board members
The names of the candidates nominated for the election taking place are as follows:
KELLY, BRENDAN (current board member) – 185 Magheralane Road, Randlestown, Co. Antrim, BT41 2PH
BURGESS, ROBERT – 22 Drumnaconnell Road, Saintfield, Ballynahinch, Co. Down, BT24 7NB
SMITH, TIMOTHY – 10 Shannaghan Hill, Katesbridge, Banbridge, Co. Down, BT32 5NH
Voting details will be sent to all registered Ulster Wool members on Thursday 18th January 2024 – all votes must be placed by 6pm on Thursday 8th February 2024. Voting papers must be received by this deadline.
Civica Election Services (CES) is administering the nomination process for the Board Member Elections in 2024 on behalf of Ulster Wool. Voting in this election will either be online or a hard copy voting paper depending on the communication preferences held on the Ulster Wool database. Should you require any assistance regarding the voting process, please contact CES by emailing: [email protected] or calling: +44 (0) 208 889 9203.
The term of office for each Board Member is three years, commencing 1 April 2024.
Meanwhile, Following British Wool’s call for nominations for Members of the Board in the English Northern and English Central Regions, an election will be held in one region. Kate Drury, Board Member for the English Central region has been returned unopposed. The names of the candidates nominated for the election taking place in the English Northern region are as follows:
English Northern Region:
STEPHENSON, CARL (current board member) – Pikestone, Woodland, Bishop Auckland, Co. Durham, DL13 5RT
PAISLEY, ROB – West Moor House Cottage, Hunger Hill Road, Middleton, Ilkley, LS29 0DW