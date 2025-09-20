Elite Bull offering from Semex will accelerate future dairy performance in Northern Ireland

He further explained: “Cows are calving down in good condition with the result that they should milk well over the coming months.

“A combination of the good weather that characterised the grazing season of 2025 and the fact that the milk to feed price ratio has remained favourable throughout this period means that most autumn calving cows will be dried off with the appropriate body condition scores.

“This means that milk producers can look forward to the next breeding season with a high degree of confidence.”

According to the Semex representative milk producers can now plan bespoke herd breeding programmes that can meet every requirement: from a production and milk components’ perspective through to attributes directly associated with health, fertility and type.

He continued: “The use of sexed semen on heifers and cows is allowing farmers to secure higher levels of genetic progress throughout their herds in a shorter period of time.”

Adding to this momentum will be the impact made by a new dairy sire offer that is now available from Semex.

It centres on four elite bulls: Progenesis Anahita, Beyond Hi-Pace, Beyond Hi-Praise and Kings Ransom Dropbox.

John Berry again: “Each of these bulls can be selected in tandem with two or three of the other top sires now available from Semex within a unique special offer opportunity.

“The promotion is centred on orders for 60, 120 or 180 semen doses with equal numbers of straws from each bull selected.

“It all adds up to a unique opportunity for dairy farmers in Northern Ireland to avail of new genetics that will further drive performance within their herds in the most efficient way possible.”

He continued: “Investing in the very best genetics represents the most effective way of delivering future performance within a dairy farming business.

“Improving genetic status is the only way of locking-in enhanced performance across all those traits that impact on dairy farming sustainability for the long term.

“The finances of milk production are in a very healthy state at the present time. So it makes sense to re-invest a proportion of the improved margins that are being made by milk producers in the very best genetics that are available.”

Anahita is already in strong demand globally. He was sired by Canada’s #1 sire for top ranking cows: Alcove.

Anahita’s dam is an impressive VG-89 2* Lambda with one superior lactation. She is backed by Mystique Extreme Abricot EX-94-3Et, who already has six EX daughters, has produced over 104,000 kg over six lactations, and was recently selected as the 2023 Canadian Cow of the Year.

Anahita will breed daughters with remarkable production and elite type.

Hi-Pace is backed by 13 generations of VG/EX cows. The sire is now well recognised for his ability to deliver exceptional production and components in tandem with impressive linear and great health traits.

Hi-Praise is a true definition of a complete dairy sire. The bull hails from a great, reliable cow family. He can sire healthy, great-uddered cows that will last a long time.

This renowned sire fits in all milking and housing systems. His overall balanced profile makes him a very popular sire around the world.

Dropbox is a mammary specialist, currently in demand on a global basis. His early milking daughters are impressive, demonstrating excellent udders with height, width and snug attachments.

He is backed by generations of high-scoring excellent cows. Dropbox also ticks the boxes from both a production and components’ perspective.

While milk volumes will always be important, John Berry is confirming that milk producers in Northern Ireland should prioritise a number other traits in the cows they want to breed for the future.

“These include good components and medium stature,” he concluded.

“Health traits are also important. The overall objective is to breed high performing dairy cows that will remain productive over a long number of lactations."

The August 2025 Semex Holstein Sires’ catalogue is now available. It contains a number of bulls, which meet the specific breeding needs of the dairy farming industry in Northern Ireland.