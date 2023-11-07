Elliott calls for more advice options for dairy farmers
Ulster Unionist Agriculture and Rural Affairs spokesperson Tom Elliott MLA has written to the DAERA Permanent Secretary of his concern that dairy farmers in the west and south of Northern Ireland are not being facilitated following DAERA organising two meetings in Greenmount and Loughry Colleges.
Mr Elliott said: “I note the DAERA have organised two meetings for dairy farmers to outline the options available to dairy farmers experiencing reduced margins leading in many cases to a negative cashflow.
“With just two meetings for the entire Northern Ireland provides very limited opportunity for many dairy farmers to attend, engage and receive any benefit.
“The west and south of Northern Ireland is not facilitated in this programme, I would at least have considered an option for the Agricultural College in Co Fermanagh to have been used for such an event.”