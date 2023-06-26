Embrace FARM remembers 300 lives lost at tenth annual remembrance service
The emotional service took place in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary in Abbeyleix, Co. Laois.
The service was also live streamed on www.embracefarm.com and it will be replayed on RTE on Sunday 2nd July. As with other years, the Embrace FARM team called on farm families to submit names of their loved ones who have died so that they can be remembered in the service. This year 295 people’s names were featured in the roll call.
Over the past ten years, the service has become a pinnacle event in the farming community. It acknowledges the suffering of those who have survived farm accidents and provides a place for farm families to remember loved ones who have died suddenly.
Speaking about the impact of Embrace FARM since it was founded ten years ago, Co-Founder Norma Rohan said: “Today was once again a very special gathering of farm families, all of whom have been impacted in some way by sudden traumatic incidents - be that death or injury - which have radically changed their lives. It is wonderful to see, 10 years on, our network continue to grow and provide support for those who need it at all stages in their journey of grief and recovery. We look forward to continuing to grow our services to provide these important supports to farm families.”
Embrace FARM also uses the event as an opportunity to thank those representatives in the agricultural sector who have supported their work.
“These families are their customers, suppliers, members, friends, family, and community,” explains co-founder, Brian Rohan.
“Without one another the agricultural sector would not thrive or function. We thank them for their support and hope we can rely on their continued support so we can carry on the work we have started with the families who have reached out to us.”
If you or anyone you know needs support, please contact on 057-8510555 or 085-7709966 or email [email protected]