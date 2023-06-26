The emotional service took place in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary in Abbeyleix, Co. Laois.

The service was also live streamed on www.embracefarm.com and it will be replayed on RTE on Sunday 2nd July. As with other years, the Embrace FARM team called on farm families to submit names of their loved ones who have died so that they can be remembered in the service. This year 295 people’s names were featured in the roll call.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the past ten years, the service has become a pinnacle event in the farming community. It acknowledges the suffering of those who have survived farm accidents and provides a place for farm families to remember loved ones who have died suddenly.

UFU president David Brown, Mairead McGuinness MEP, Professor Frank O’Meara, Teagasc and Norma Rohan, Embrace Farm founder at the Embrace Farm, Remembrance Service in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, Co. Laois, Sunday 25th June 2023. Photograph: Alf Harvey, no reproduction fee.

Speaking about the impact of Embrace FARM since it was founded ten years ago, Co-Founder Norma Rohan said: “Today was once again a very special gathering of farm families, all of whom have been impacted in some way by sudden traumatic incidents - be that death or injury - which have radically changed their lives. It is wonderful to see, 10 years on, our network continue to grow and provide support for those who need it at all stages in their journey of grief and recovery. We look forward to continuing to grow our services to provide these important supports to farm families.”

Embrace FARM also uses the event as an opportunity to thank those representatives in the agricultural sector who have supported their work.

“These families are their customers, suppliers, members, friends, family, and community,” explains co-founder, Brian Rohan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Without one another the agricultural sector would not thrive or function. We thank them for their support and hope we can rely on their continued support so we can carry on the work we have started with the families who have reached out to us.”

Cllr Mark Hackett, Minister Pippa Hackett, Minister Martin Heydon TD; Brian Rohan, Embrace Farm founder; Mairead McGuinness MEP and Macra president Elaine Houlihan at the Embrace Farm, Remembrance Service in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, Co. Laois, Sunday 25th June 2023. Photograph: Alf Harvey, no reproduction fee.

If you or anyone you know needs support, please contact on 057-8510555 or 085-7709966 or email [email protected]

Embrace Farm founder Brian Rohan, Macra president Elaine Houlihan, Professor Frank O’Meara, Teagasc; Alice Doyle, IFA Farm family and Alma Jordan, Embrace Farm and Agri Kids at the Embrace Farm, Remembrance Service in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, Co. Laois, Sunday 25th June 2023. Photograph: Alf Harvey, no reproduction fee.

John McNamara, Teagasc health and safety officer; John Hayes, Richard Hamilton, IHFA president; Alma Jordan, Embrace Farm and Agri Kids; Bill Callanan, Department of Agriculture and Grainne Callanan at the Embrace Farm, Remembrance Service in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, Co. Laois, Sunday 25th June 2023. Photograph: Alf Harvey, no reproduction fee.

Embrace Farm founder Norma Rohan at the Embrace Farm, Remembrance Service in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, Co. Laois, Sunday 25th June 2023. Photograph: Alf Harvey, no reproduction fee.

The Embrace Farm, Remembrance Service in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, Co. Laois, Sunday 25th June 2023. Photograph: Alf Harvey, no reproduction fee.