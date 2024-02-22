Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From history to art, to culture, and family fun, explore the top 10 attractions, uncover hidden gems, and enjoy the tranquility of the orchards this spring in Armagh.

1. Navan Centre and Fort

Wind yourself back to a life over 2,000 years old in a world mixed with myth and reality at Navan Centre and Fort, located just outside Armagh. One of Ireland’s most famous and important archaeological sites, legends say that Macha, the ancient goddess of war and fertility, scored the earth with her brooch pin and traced the famous outline of this sacred stronghold of the hero Cu Chulainn, home of the famous Red Branch Knights and Ulster Cycle of tales. Experience life and times of a bygone era as you walk in the footsteps of warriors to the ancient Navan Fort, site of the great temple of 95BC. Open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am, there are also special events taking place throughout spring including an Easter special, The Great Dragon Egg Hunt. Tickets can be prebooked online at https://shorturl.at/jJMUW.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wind yourself back to a life over 2,000 years old in a world mixed with myth and reality at Navan Centre and Fort, located just outside Armagh. Picture: Submitted

2. Armagh Observatory and Planetarium

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get lost in space enjoying a memorable day out for all the family at Northern Ireland's leading astronomical research and education facility, an awe-inspiring venue offering visitors a unique experience in this stratospheric “place for space”. Explore the exhibition at leisure before strapping in for the planetarium’s digital full dome theatre experience where you lie back and take in the magic of our universe in a full 3D cinematic show. Outside, you can explore a jaw-dropping 14-acre Astropark complete with scale models of the solar system and universe, sundials and telescopes. Join thousands of annual visitors for an out-of-this-world experience you’ll never forget. Open every day from Tuesday to Sunday, with special shows taking place throughout spring, including The Ultimate Bubble Show, Our World from Space and a Stargazing Evening, visit www.armagh.space.com for more.

3. Take a tour of the Orchards and sample the cider

Enjoy an amazing experience in the heart of the Orchard County and see how Armagh’s award-winning cider is made at Long Meadow Cider in the heart of the county’s lush countryside. With dates all over spring and tours from 11am to 1pm, there’s plenty to see and learn in the open outdoors – and even a cooking demo with Granny’s traditional griddle breads in the company of the McKeever family, which has been taking care of this gorgeous estate for years. Spend time in the new Bramley Barn and taste test the cider with delicious bread, cheese and chutneys. Visit www.longmeadowcider.com/tours to book your place.

Discover Armagh's charm this spring with its lush green landscapes and expansive apple orchards as warmer days banish the wintry chill, the city comes alive with a variety of attractions and activities, ideal for planning a day trip or staycation over mid-term or the Easter holiday. Picture: Submitted

4. Game of Thrones Studio Tour

Take your breath away with a visit to the outstanding Game of Thrones Studio Tour in nearby Banbridge. The Studio has been transformed from a working film studio to a truly immersive and interactive experience dedicated to the global, award-winning HBO TV series Game of Thrones. It was in these giant 100,000 sq. ft studios that John Snow was murdered by his own men, that Jamie and Cersei Lannister plotted their revenge to conquer the seven kingdoms, and where they eventually met their demise. The most successful series in the world may have ended, but House of the Dragon is just beginning. Come along and enjoy a great day out, enjoy a lite bite in the Lobby Café or a meal fit for a King or Queen in the Studio Restaurant. Located just 30 minutes from Belfast and 90 minutes from Dublin – and open seven days a week from 10am - this is a bucket list experience you’ll want to come back for. Getting here is also very simple as coach services to the Game of Thrones Studio run from Belfast and Dublin seven days a week. www.gameofthronesstudiotour.com

5. F E McWilliam Gallery and Studio

Described as “a gem” by the Irish Times, the F E McWilliam Gallery and Studio, located just off the Belfast-Dublin road in nearby Banbridge encapsulates the work of sculptor Frederick Edward McWilliam, one of Ireland’s most influential and successful artists. For an inspiring day out, great food at the award-winning in-house Quails café-restaurant, the gallery is currently home to a special exhibition of local artist Catherine McWilliam’s selected works from over six decades. Currently on display ‘Tada! An exhibition for children by children’ is a unique chance to see engage with and be inspired by work by children, curated by and for young people. It is a dynamic showcase of creative ideas, artwork and children’s voices gathered from an ever-growing archive of collaborative art projects. It’s open from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm. https://visitarmagh.com/whatson/tada-an-exhibition-for-children-by-children/.

Get lost in space enjoying a memorable day out for all the family at Northern Ireland's leading astronomical research and education facility, an awe-inspiring venue offering visitors a unique experience in this stratospheric “place for space”. Picture: Submitted

6. St Patrick’s Cathedrals

Advertisement

Advertisement

Armagh – the ecclesiastical capital of Ireland and the seat of both Church of Ireland and Catholic bishops on the island of Ireland, this spiritual capital is the oldest and most venerated in the country. The Roman Catholic cathedral stands on a hill and is noted for its twin spires. It’s also an architectural oddity as during construction it not only changed architecture but architectural style, halfway up the walls. The bottom half was designed in 1838, in the English Perpendicular Gothic style, by Thomas Duff of Newry; the top half designed in 1853, in the French Decorated Gothic style, by J J McCarthy of Dublin. The cathedral was finally consecrated in 1904.

7. Market Place Theatre

The Market Place Theatre and Arts Centre is the city’s ‘Home Of Entertainment’. This state-of-the-art venue is situated in the heart of Armagh City. Whatever the time of year you choose to visit The Market Place Theatre and Arts Centre, you’ll always find a plethora of activities and events to keep you busy and entertained. From top quality new, original theatre to comedy nights, from children’s shows to opera, from world-class ballet to professional pantomime, our performances are ready to satisfy even the most discerning culture vulture. Currently on display until 9th March is McCaw Allan – A tea towel collection. This colourful exhibition, curated by contemporary artist Robert Peters and Douglas Mowbray (purchase manager, Samuel Lamont and Sons Ltd.), showcases the tea towel designs of the Lurgan textile company McCaw Allan. For more information or to discover what’s on, please visit: https://visitarmagh.com/places-to-explore/the-market-place-theatre-arts-centre/

Wind yourself back to a life over 2,000 years old in a world mixed with myth and reality at Navan Centre and Fort, located just outside Armagh. Picture: Submitted

8. Mourne Alpacas

An animal lover’s paradise! Located in close proximity to the Game of Thrones Studio Tour is the island’s largest pedigree alpaca herd offering unique alpaca experiences on the farm. Alpacas slow us down and point the way to simple things that make us smile. They are gentle with our children making this a perfect family fun activity. With a fabulous range of activities available, you can come along and meet baby alpacas, book a trek, have an alpaca picnic and lots more. For more information or to book, please visit: https://www.mournealpacas.com/.

9. Donna Fox Tours

Armagh, the City of Seven Hills, is one of the oldest settlements in Ireland. Surrounded by lush green agricultural land, the city is said to be amongst the richest and most fertile ground on the island. With its picturesque landscapes, world renowned Cathedrals and award winning cideries exploring Armagh on foot is a “must do” on any itinerary to Northern Ireland this spring. If you are looking for a tour guide in the Orchard City, look no further than Donna Fox Tours. The local qualified tour guide is a member of the Northern Ireland Tourist Guide Association and has a devoted passion for where she comes from. Donna’s humour, inspiration and human stories let you live out your experience from the perspective of an Armagh local. For more information or to book, please visit www.donnafoxtours.com/.

10. Gosford Forest Park

Advertisement

Advertisement

Loved by the locals, Gosford Forest Park is a stunning expanse of some 240 hectares of diverse woodland and open parkland which is open year round. An adventure paradise for all the family, check out the playparks, family mountain bike trails, adventure trails, horse and walking trails – and a pump track. The little ones are well taken care of, with play-on Woodpecker Nests, Squirrels Drey, ropes, swing ladders and even zip lines to transport them away! Although not open to the public, the mock Norman Gosford Castle, one of the largest in Ireland, is an impressive sight. It was built by the Second Earl of Gosford in the early 1800s and featured in HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’. Spend the day, or pitch a tent for an overnight stay, there’s plenty here to keep you busy. https://visitarmagh.com/accommodationtypes/gosford-forest-park/.