Emergency Support Centres hubs open for residents impacted by power outages
Saturday 25th January: 8:15am – 3:30pm
Sunday 26th January: 10:00am – 3:30pm
A spokesperson said: “As we continue to assess storm damage to Council buildings, we will advise on additional emergency support centre hub locations in due course to support those residents who have been most affected by the storm.
"These facilities will enable residents who have been impacted by power cuts to charge mobile devices, keep warm and to also get a hot cup of tea or coffee.
"We would ask that you share this information with friends, family and neighbours who do not have internet access. Please continue to exercise caution when travelling while Met Office weather warnings remain in place.”
