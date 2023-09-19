Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is most definitely the case on the farm of current chairman of the association, Thomas Harkin. Thomas with his family farm both Perth and Lanark type Blackface sheep in the townland of Eglish located between Donemana and Claudy at the edge of the Sperrins.

Thomas was brought up on the family farm at Loughash near Donemana and it was there his interest to breed Blackface sheep was instilled. In 1978 at the age of nine he attended his first URBA sale. This was a ram lamb show and sale, and back then the event took a different format, with the shearlings being sold a fortnight earlier in September. He vividly remembers that day with his families Loughash flock winning the championship and the lamb making 500 gns; selling to Joe Smyth for his Littlederry flock. Blackface sheep selling at the URBA sales were all Perth type at that time and it wasn’t until ten years later that the flock introduced the Lanark type. This was the very last sale at the Old Fair Hill at Ballymena. Thomas with his father and brothers continued breeding both types of Blackface sheep, both Perth and Lanark type for the next generation.

In 2013 Thomas continued the tradition and established his own flock of both Perth and Lanark type ewes. One of his first sales was a Perth type ram lamb from his Eglish flock, making 2200 gns. Over the next few years the Eglish flock would sell tups at a good trade. In 2019 the flock toped the Lanark lamb section, selling at 6000 gns to Auldhouseburn. Then 2020 he topped the Perth type section selling his lamb at 8500 gns to Calla and Hillhead of Mornish.

Perth Blackface ram lambs from Thomas and Dabhan Harkin, Donemana for the URBA Blackface Show & Sale 1st & 2nd October

Thomas with the help of his son Dabhán and daughter Donna lamb down their flock of Blackface ewes from mid-April. They lamb outside on rough terrain with both types having plenty of milk and great mothering ability. Thomas believes there is a place for both types of Blackface sheep.

Thomas and his son Dabhán have entered five Perth type lambs and five Lanark type lambs and one Lanark type shearling for the blackface URBA sale on Monday the 2nd of October.

The Ulster Ram Breeders’ Association Blackface Show & Sale takes place on 1st and 2nd October in Ballymena Livestock Market with the Show on 1st October at 3pm and the Sale on 2nd October at 10am.

