Entries open for 17th Northern Ireland Food and Drink Awards

​Northern Ireland’s food and drink companies are invited to enter the 2024 Northern Ireland Food and Drink Awards.

Held in partnership with firmus energy, the awards are a key indicator of excellence for food and drink manufacturers, giving local companies the opportunity to showcase innovation and excellence, and present quality products in front of key retail customers.

Companies of all sizes can participate in this year’s awards, free of charge, with 13 categories including Best New Product for micro, small, medium, and large businesses as well as awards that recognise excellence in areas across sustainability, exports, supply chain, healthy food and more.

Entries will be judged by a panel of representatives from major retailers alongside other industry experts. The winners will be announced at a gala awards ceremony hosted by BBC Northern Ireland presenter Jo Scott on Friday 15th March 2024 in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Shaw’s Bridge, Belfast.

Michael Bell OBE, Executive Director, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association and Niall Martindale, CEO, firmus energy.

Michael Bell OBE, Executive Director, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA), said: “Northern Ireland is home to some of the most innovative and successful food and drink companies. The Northern Ireland Food and Drink Awards are all about celebrating that success, and highlighting the very best food and drink products our region has to offer. The awards are also an invaluable opportunity for local firms to showcase their quality products in front of key customers and industry leaders.”

He added: “Given the importance of food and drink to the local economy, these awards are among the most important events in the Northern Ireland business calendar, and I would encourage businesses of every size to make the most of this opportunity, and get their entries in as soon as possible.”

Niall Martindale, CEO, firmus energy said: “Firmus energy is proud to be sponsoring the NIFDA awards again this year. Our local food and drink industry are renowned for producing world class products and the NIFDA awards provide an important platform to showcase Northern Ireland’s enormous talent in the food and drink industry, as well as recognising the value of the industry within our wider economy.

Other sponsors include Asda, Lidl, Marks and Spencer, Tesco, Food Standards Agency NI, DAERA, Invest Northern Ireland, Safefood, Birnie Consultancy, Sysco and the Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland.