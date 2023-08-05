Entries open for Farming Life awards 2023

​The awards, which celebrate excellence across the whole industry, will take place on Wednesday 11th October 2023 at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast.

The popular awards event will be held in partnership with Cranswick Country Foods, and special thanks is extended to sponsors Tesco, Asda, Kerry Foods, RJ Woodland Services, Moy Park, Lantra, LMC, HSENI and AFBI.

Following the success of our 11th annual awards in 2022, the Farming Life Awards are back with 16 categories to recognise agricultural excellence across Northern Ireland.

John Dan O'Hare, last year's 'Lifetime achievement' award winner. Pic: McAuley Multimedia

The event regularly welcomes over 250 attendees from individuals, groups and businesses operating in this sector and in 2023 we hope to make the event even bigger!

Entries are now open and you can go to the website for full details of the various categories – www.farminglifeawards.co.uk

Entries will close on Monday 4th September for judging.

Categories include:

2022 awards host Adrian Logan. Picture: McAuley Multimedia

Agri-Food Business of the Year – sponsored by Kerry Foods – All businesses in the agri-food sector are invited to enter, including manufacturers and retailers. Describe the business and its products and demonstrate how you stand out from your competitors. Please supply a sample of your product week ending 26th August that best represents your entry.

Agri Student/Apprentice of the Year – This category seeks to hear how your enthusiasm and positive attitude for the agricultural industry and advocacy for the study of agriculture is furthering your experience in the agri industry.

Best Agri Impact – This category is seeking entries from an individual, group, organisation or business that has made a strong impact on the farming industry over the past 12 months.

Digital Development Award NEW – Digital innovation in agriculture is rapidly expanding with more and more farmers and agri-businesses recognising the benefits of multimedia platforms to grow their business, communicate with new and existing customers and improve overall public perception.

Family Business of the Year – We'd like to hear from inspiring families with a farming or agricultural business or businesses who excel in their field/s and are an example for others in the farming community.

Other categories are as follows:

- Farm Diversification Award

- Farm Safety Affiliate Award – sponsored by HSENI

- Farm Shop of the Year – sponsored by Tesco

- Farming Tourist Attraction/Event of the Year

- Innovation in Agriculture – sponsored by Moy Park

- Lifetime Achievement Award – sponsored by Cranswick

- Sustainable Initiative Award – sponsored by RJ Woodland Services

- Training Initiative Award – sponsored by Lantra

- Unsung Hero Award – sponsored by AFBI

- Young Farmer of the Year – sponsored by Asda

For partner options contact [email protected]