Launching the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s Summer Championship are from left: vice-chairman Ian Browne; Clogher Show’s chief cattle steward Robert Simpson; breed society council representative John Blackburn, and junior vice-president Alan Morrison. Picture: David Porter/Mullagh Photography. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Generously sponsored by the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society, the one-day event boasts a prize fund of almost £3,000.

This year’s judge is breed society vice-president Ian Watson from the 50-cow Kersquarter Herd based at Kelso in Roxburghshire.

The schedule includes 12 classes for senior and junior cows, senior and junior heifers and bulls, calves born in 2023, and pair property of exhibitor. Also included is a class for the best exhibitor-bred animal, the winner of which will receive the Sess Perpetual Trophy and cash award presented by breed stalwart Margaret Buchanan.

Prize money in each class includes: 1st £80, 2nd £60, 3rd £40, 4th £20 and 5th £10. The top placed class winners will have an opportunity to compete for the various championship plaudits, including Junior male champion and reserve; junior female champion and reserve, senior male champion and reserve, senior female champion and reserve, and supreme and reserve overall champion.

Entries can be completed online at www.cloghershow.com. Entries must be submitted immediately, and no later than Monday 10th July.

To enter online select ‘view and enter competitions’, then click on cattle, pedigree beef cattle, and select ‘NI Aberdeen Angus Summer Championship’. Enter animal details in the relevant class(es) (116 – 127). Create an account, submit entries and pay online.

