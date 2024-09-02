Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lough Neagh is a clear demonstration of the impact of Climate Change and a reminder of the need to get the balance right between growing the economy and safeguarding the environment, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has said.

Speaking at two separate events on Climate Change and Green Growth, he detailed the opportunities from tackling Climate Change and that environmental and economic sustainability go hand in hand.

“The blue green algae crisis at Lough Neagh is a stark reminder of the devastating impact of climate change and a clear demonstration that we have not got the balance right between growing our economy whilst safeguarding our natural environment, ” said Minister Muir.

“Economic growth and environmental protection are not mutually exclusive but intertwined. A healthy Northern Ireland is a prosperous Northern Ireland and we must act now by implementing the ambitious Climate Change Act passed by the Assembly over two years ago. It is not optional – it is a legal obligation that we must deliver to safeguard our planet for future generations.

Left to right – Klair Neenan, Director, SSE Airtricity; Suzanne Wylie, CEO, NI Chamber of Commerce and Industry; DAERA Minister Andrew Muir; Cat McCusker, Regional Market Leader, PriceWaterhouseCooper and DAERA Permanent Secretary Katrina Godfrey.

“I believe we now have a tremendous opportunity to be a part of something, where the journey from a high emissions to a low emissions society can bring real benefits and opportunities to benefit day to day lives of everyone. It’s time to be ambitious and ensure Northern Ireland is not left behind as other economies accelerate investments in decarbonisation stretch ourselves further,” he told business leaders at a meeting with the NI Chamber of Commerce.

Welcoming the new approach to Climate Change outlined by the UK government, Minister Muir stressed: “The solution is not just for government and industry to find. It not just a scientific or a political issue. It demands a collective societal action and we all need to act now.”

When it came to carbon budgets, he highlighted that challenges of identifying policies and proposals to meet them, especially with a difficult budget position but warned: “The cost of inaction will lead to greater budgetary pressures in the future. We cannot afford to kick this can down the road and will have to find an affordable pathway. Decarbonisation is the bedrock of successful and sustainable economy, now and in the future.”

Minister Muir told the audience that given the cross-cutting nature of the Climate Action Plan, the draft will need to be approved by the Executive, prior to its publication for consultation.

“The Climate Change Act is clear in placing responsibility for delivering a just transition on all departments. This is an incredibly important principle, a fair and just transition will be at the heart of the pathway. Whilst I am working with my Executive colleagues to deliver climate action and green growth, it is equally essential that we work with others – businesses, young people, the voluntary and community sectors.”

On the Green Growth strategy, which he intends to bring to the Executive for consideration after the summer recess, he said it provided a solid framework for tackling the climate crisis in the right way and helping us on road to net zero.

The draft strategy, approved by the previous Executive, has been revised and updated to incorporate feedback from the public consultation exercise in 2022. It has been further updated to ensure its accuracy and relevance since the return of the Executive.