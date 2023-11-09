Environmental Farming Scheme farmers told to complete a Claim Confirmation now
The EFS Claim Confirmation service helps new agreement holders to make accurate claims. If you accepted a Tranche 6 agreement in 2023 and submitted a year 1 claim using the Single Application Service this year, then you must submit a Claim Confirmation online between 1 December 2023 and midnight on Tuesday 2 January 2024.
Failure to submit a Claim Confirmation will mean you will not be paid and your EFS Tranche 6 agreement will be cancelled.
As a result of farmers submitting Claim Confirmations last year the amount of errors in EFS claims reduced. Please accurately measure the amount of work completed and adjust your Claim Confirmation accordingly.
Claim Confirmations must be submitted online at: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/daera-online-services
Help and advice is available at: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/topics/rural-development/environmental-farming-scheme-efs
Or by telephoning the EFS Advisory Service on 0300 200 7848.
If your EFS claim was submitted by an agent, please get in touch with them to discuss your Claim Confirmation.
New EFS Agreement Holders must also complete their online training by 30 November 2023. Information on how to complete online training is available at: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/online-training-efs-agreements-guidance-documents