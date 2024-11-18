Environmental Farming Scheme farmers urged to complete a Claim Confirmation now
The EFS Claim Confirmation service helps new agreement holders to make accurate claims. If your scheme agreement started in 2024, and you claimed using the Single Application Service this year, then you must also submit a Claim Confirmation online. The Claim Confirmation window will be open from 2 December 2024 until midnight on Monday 6 January 2025.
Failure to submit a Claim Confirmation will mean you will not be paid and your EFS Tranche 7 agreement will be cancelled.
Please accurately measure the amount of work completed and adjust your Claim Confirmation accordingly.
Claim Confirmations must be submitted online at: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/daera-online-services
Help and advice is available at: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/topics/rural-development/environmental-farming-scheme-efs
Or by telephoning the EFS Advisory Service on 0300 200 7848.
If your EFS claim was submitted by an agent, please get in touch with them to discuss your Claim Confirmation.
New EFS Agreement Holders must also complete their online training by 30 November 2024. Information on how to complete online training is available at: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/online-training-efs-agreements-guidance-documents
