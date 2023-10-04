Euro Auctions

Michener Allen Auctioneering Limited (Michener Allen) founded in 1971, now has 50 employees and operates from three permanent sites in Edmonton and Calgary in Alberta, and Winnipeg in Manitoba. The family owned and operated business has three generations working together, conducting 50 auctions per year, catering for a wide variety of both buyers and sellers across multiple sectors.

The acquisition will significantly strengthen the existing North American operations that Euro Auctions has in the USA under the Yoder & Frey brand and will enable Euro Auctions to gain an established foothold in the Canadian market, with the successful and established Michener Allen operation. Given the deep customer relationships and significant brand value associated with Michener Allen, Euro Auctions will retain the Michener Allen brand.

Derek Keys, Euro Auctions founder commented: “We are delighted to welcome the wider Michener family into the Euro Auctions family. We don’t see this as an acquisition more of a coming together of two strong family businesses, sharing the same core principle of delivering unrivalled customer service by treating both buyers and sellers equally. We have always kept a keen eye on the Canadian market with the ambition one day of entering it, so we are delighted with this opportunity.”

