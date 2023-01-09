Euro Auctions Group already operates auction sites for industrial plant, construction equipment and agricultural machinery in the UK, Germany, Spain, Australia, Middle East, and the USA.

The new facility extends to over 43,000 square metres with facilities for handling all aspects associated with the sale of industrial plant, construction and agricultural machinery, from transportation to minor repairs.

Advertisement

Located in the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi, by collaborating with Abu Dhabi Customs and KEZAD Group, Euro Auctions will also have a proportion of the yard categorised as a bonded warehouse, offering import and export customers the same advantages as a freezone operation.

Euro Auctions expands into Middle East with new auction site in Abu Dhabi

Richard Sweatt, General Manager, Euro Auctions in Abu Dhabi, said: “We are delighted to announce the agreement with KEZAD Group and are proud to choose Abu Dhabi to open our largest regional auction site. This move provides Euro Auctions with massive strategic advantages in the region.

“For UAE customers, this means they no longer have the documentation requirements to deliver and collect equipment from the auction site and they will also have easy access to come and inspect the stock prior to auction day.

Advertisement

“We look forward to enhancing our service offering for local customers in Abu Dhabi and to growing our international footprint thanks to Abu Dhabi’s strategic location and KEZAD Group’s streamlined and cost-effective connectivity to major markets, and this new auction house will contribute to the growth of this strategic sector.”

As the leading auctioneering company in Europe for heavy equipment, Euro Auctions has operations worldwide, conducting more than 60 auctions per year and markets to an international audience from over 100 countries due to its strong online presence. Auctions are a quick and efficient way to sell unused or surplus stock, with quick payouts enabling companies to quickly reinvest the capital back into their business. From a buyer perspective, it allows an efficient use of their time when they can pick from a wide variety of equipment all in the one place.

Advertisement