Everun sponsors Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend
Everun, energy management specialists, powering the UK and Ireland via wind turbines, solar PV solutions and smart motor systems, has announced its sponsorship of the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, an annual event aimed at promoting agricultural life in Northern Ireland.
The Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, now in its twelfth year, will take place across 16-18 June and will feature over 20 farms, showcasing their operations and offering visitors the opportunity to learn about the role of NI agriculture in the national economy.
"We are thrilled to partner with Bank of Ireland to support this important event," said Everun sales & business development executive, Conor Hagan.
"As a company that is deeply committed to the local agriculture industry, we believe that the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend is an ideal opportunity to educate people about the vital role that agriculture plays in our society, and to celebrate the hard work and dedication of farmers across Northern Ireland."
Everun will be attending a range of farms to highlight how it has become an integral part of helping businesses to protect against volatile energy markets, reduce costs, improve productivity and slash their carbon footprint.
"We are delighted to have Everun on board as a sponsor for this year's Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend," said William Irvine, deputy president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, who run the event. "Its commitment to the Northern Irish agriculture industry is truly commendable, and we believe that their expertise and technology can be a valuable asset to the participating farms."
The Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend is a family-friendly event that attracts thousands of visitors each year. With a range of activities and events on offer, including tractor rides, sheep shearing demonstrations, and opportunities to meet the animals, it is a great way to experience the beauty and diversity of Northern Irish agriculture. For more information about the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, visit www.openfarmweekend.com. To learn more about Everun, visit www.everun.ltd