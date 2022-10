Fat lambs: Rathfriland farmer £116 for 25.2kg (460ppk), Hilltown farmer £114 for 25kg (456ppk), Rathfriland farmer £112.50 for 26.4kg (426ppk), Cabra farmer £112 for 25.2kg (444ppk), Attical farmer £110 for 25kg (440ppk), Rathfriland farmer £109 for 23.8kg (458ppk), Hilltown farmer £108 for 23kg (469ppk), Hilltown farmer £107 for 22kg (486ppk), Kilkeel farmer £107 for 21kg (509ppk), Leitrim farmer £105 for 23.2kg (452ppk), Rathfriland farmer £104 for 23kg (452ppk), Katesbridge farmer £101 for 22.2kg (455ppk), Hilltown farmer £100 for 20.4kg (490ppk), Leitrim farmer £100 for 21.4kg (467ppk), Kilkeel farmer £99 for 20.3kg (488ppk), Hilltown farmer £98 for 20.4kg (480ppk), Dromara farmer £97.50 for 21.2kg (460ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £97 for 19.6kg (495ppk), Hilltown farmer £96.50 for 19kg (508ppk), Rathfriland farmer £93.50 for 18.2kg (513ppk), Dromara farmer £93 for 18.3kg (508ppk), Hilltown farmer £91 for 17.4kg (523ppk), Hilltown farmer £91 for 18kg (506ppk), Hilltown farmer £91 for 16.5kg (552ppk), Hilltown farmer £90 for 17.8kg (506ppk), Castlewellan farmer £89 for 16.8kg (530ppk), Hilltown farmer £88 for 15.8kg (557ppk), Hilltown farmer £87.50 for 17kg (515ppk), Hilltown farmer £86 for 17.1kg (503ppk), Hilltown farmer £84.50 for 16.5kg (512ppk), Hilltown farmer £84 for 15.8kg (532ppk), Hilltown farmer £82.50 for 15.5kg (532ppk), Killowen farmer £79 for 15.6kg (506ppk), Castlewellan farmer £79 for 14.8kg (534ppk), Hilltown farmer £76 for 15kg (507ppk), Dromara farmer £76 for 14.8kg (513ppk), Hilltown farmer £76 for 14.5kg (524ppk), Hilltown farmer £74 for 14.5kg (510ppk), Rostrevor farmer £71 for 14kg (507ppk).