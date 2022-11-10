Excellent prices for sheep at Armoy, fat ewes selling to £159
A full yard of sheep on Wednesday night met with an improved trade for all sorts of sheep.
Fat lambs sold to £115, store lambs to £97.50, fat ewes made up to £159 and breeding ewes to £125.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
David Anderson, Bushmills, 30kgs £115. Jas Kirkpatrick, Ballintoy, 28kgs £114.00. Jas Richmond, Bushmills, 26kgs £113.50. Cahal Gribben, Dunloy, 26kgs £113. Margaret Milliken, Armoy, 26kgs £113. Pat McErlain, Armoy, 26kgs £113. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 25kgs £112. Pat McNeill, Cushendun, 25kgs £112. David Anderson, Bushmills, 26kgs £112. Vincent McGuckian, 25kgs £110. S J Currie, Mosside, 24kgs £110. B Mullan, Ballymoney, 23kgs £109. John A McKillop, Cushendall, 24kgs £107.
Store lambs
R Rosborough, Claudy, 5 Texel, £97.50. Alex O’Neill, Glenarm, 6 crossbreds £92.00. M Wilmot, Liscolman, 4 Texel, £91.00. Jas McCormick, Armoy, 9 Blackface, £90.00. Mark Rosborough, Claudy, 19 Texel, £87.00. P and S McMullan, Rathlin, 4, £90.00, 8, £87.50, 10, £82.00, 12, £80.00. J McNeill, Ballyvoy, 22 crossbreds £89.50.
Breeding sheep
Sandy O’Neill, Glenarm, three year old Charollaisollais, £360.
Breeding ewes sold to £125 for a pen of crossbred hoggets.
Fat ewes
D Anderson, Bushmills, Charollais, £159. A McGuckian, Cloughmills, Texel, £138. Jas McAuley, Glendun, Texel, £127. David McCaughan, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £120. Jas E McCaughan, Armoy, crossbreds £118. Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, Texel, £118. K Dobbin, Ballycastle, Texel, £118.
Sale every Wednesday at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye'.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.