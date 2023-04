FAT CATTLE; 95 fats sold to £2242 for a 1180kg Char Bull, £190 per 100kg. Bullocks sold to £2146 for a 740kg Char, £290 per 100kg. Cows sold to £2046 for a 790kg Lim, £259 per 100kg.Leading Prices: Dromore producer Char Bull 1180kg £190 £2242, Ballynahinch producer Char Bullocks 740kg £290 £2146, 660kg £302 £1993, 630kg £298 £1877, 680kg £275 £1870, Downpatrick producer Lim Cow 790kg £259 £2046, Tyrella producer Char Cows 820kg £241 £1976, 770kg £250 £1925, Sim Cows 750kg £220 £1650, 680kg £240 £1632, Downpatrick producer Sim Bullocks 630kg £298 £1877, 650kg £260 £1690, 570kg £279 £1590, 550kg £276 £1518, Saintfield producer Lim Cow 770kg £245 £1886, Ballynahinch producer Lim Bull 710kg £262 £1860, Lim Heifer 590kg £270 £1593, Carryduff producer Lim Cows 840kg £213 £1789, 820kg £216 £1771, 750kg £218 £1635, Belfast producer Char Cow 800kg £210 £1680, AA Cow 710kg £208 £1476, Hillsborough producer BB Cow 750kg £220 £1650, Lisburn producer Lim Cows 720kg £222 £1598, 660kg £230 £1518, Comber producer Lim Cows 650kg £235 £1527, 710kg £214 £1519, Portaferry producer Fr Cows 780kg £196 £1528, 740kg £188 £1391, 700kg £183 £1281, Carryduff producer Fr Bullocks 680kg £223 £1516, 650kg £224 £1456, Comber producer Fr Cows 740kg £202 £1498, 690kg £215 £1483, 710kg £200 £1420, 700kg £198 £1386, Saintfield producer Fr Cows 760kg £185 £1406, 730kg £170 £1241, 700kg £174 £1218, Newtownards producer Fr Cows 750kg £180 £1350, 690kg £174 £1200, Ballygowan producer Fr Cow 730kg £183 £1335, Crossgar producer Fr Cows 710kg £176 £1250, 680kg £170 £1156, Ballynahinch producer Fr Cows 730kg £164 £1226, 690kg £170 £1173, Kircubbin producer Fr Cows 700kg £165 £1155, 660kg £168 £1108.BULLOCKS: 115 Bullocks sold to £1770 for a 600kg Lim (295ppk)Leading Prices: Ballynahinch producer Sh/Lims 600kg £1770, 580kg £1740, 600kg £1740, 620kg £1690, 700kg £1670, 550kg £1660, 560kg £1660, 600kg £1650, 610kg £1650, 550kg £1640, 570kg £1610, 550kg £1560, 580kg £1490, 500kg £1460, 540kg £1440, Ballygowan producer Lims 620kg £1770, 580kg £1740, 600kg £1740, 630kg £1720, 620kg £1700, 630kg £1700, 600kg £1670, 600kg £1610, 570kg £1600, 580kg £1600, 570kg £1580, 580kg £1580, 590kg £1580, 560kg £1560, 570kg £1560, 560kg £1500, 570kg £1420, 500kg £1380, 510kg £1380, 470kg £1370, 530kg £1320, 490kg £1310, 470kg £1290, 460kg £1280, 470kg £1270, Frs 530kg £1110, 490kg £1090, Lisburn producer Char/Lims 600kg £1740, 620kg £1700, 630kg £1630, 600kg £1600, 590kg £1590, 560kg £1550, 590kg £1550, 550kg £1530, 550kg £1520, 600kg £1520, 560kg £1500, 500kg £1470, 540kg £1450, 540kg £1440.HEIFERS: 65 Heifers sold to £1620 for a 580kg Char (280ppk)Leading Prices; Lisburn producer Chars 580kg £1620, 540kg £1455, Ballygowan producer Lims 640kg £1600, 600kg £1530, 600kg £1430, 570kg £1420, 500kg £1260, 500kg £1220, Downpatrick producer AAs 600kg £1510, 470kg £1400, 470kg £1360, Hillsborough producer Lims 530kg £1440, 500kg £1360, 510kg £1360, 490kg £1340, 470kg £1220, Hillsborough producer BBs 530kg £1320, 540kg £1320, 500kg £1280, 510kg £1280, 500kg £1260, Dromore producer Chars 470kg £1280, 450kg £1140, 470kg £1100, 400kg £1070, Antrim producer AAs 450kg £1250, 400kg £1160, Dromara producer AAs 400kg £1120, 370kg £1110, 340kg £1040.SUCKLED CALVES; 135 sold to a flying trade of £1420 for a 440kg Char Bullock (322ppk)Leading Prices: Ballynahinch producer Char Bullocks 440kg £1420, 400kg £1380, 390kg £1340, Downpatrick producer Char Bullocks 390kg £1390, 370kg £1330, 370kg £1310, 350kg £1230, Char Heifer 380kg £1160, Moira producer Lim Bullocks 400kg £1380, 380kg £1330, 350kg £1260, 330kg £1140, 330kg £1125, Downpatrick producer Char Heifers 420kg £1380, 380kg £1340, 370kg £1260, 380kg £1260, 390kg £1250, 380kg £1190, 390kg £1190, 360kg £1150, 350kg £1090, Saintfield producer Char/Lim Bullocks 380kg £1370, 380kg £1355, 350kg £1225, 340kg £1190, Castlewellan producer Sim Bulls 390kg £1360, 360kg £1220, 360kg £1200, Sim Heifers 350kg £1170, 320kg £1055, Saintfield producer Lim Bulls 410kg £1350, 400kg £1320, 370kg £1280, 380kg £1270, 390kg £1270, 480kg £1260, Dungannon producer Lim Bulls 380kg £1300, 370kg £1290, 370kg £1270, 370kg £1260, 350kg £1190, 330kg £1170, 350kg £1170. DROPPED CALVES: sold to £480 for a BB Bull & £340 for a Lim Heifer.