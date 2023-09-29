Committee presentation to retiring Chairman Bernard Doyle. Back Row: John Brennan, Secretary, Seamus Maginn Treasurer. Front Row: Paul Brennan, Peter Morgan, retiring Chairman Bernard Doyle, Chairman Dermot Kelly, Kevin McCullough, Aidan McCullough

As breeding sale season approaches each and every year there is always the usual air of uncertainty in the lead up and particularly so this year with the trend of prices at all the Blackface sales back on previous years averages.

However, this soon disappeared as the first of the female stock entered the sale ring with a high percentage clearance of stock and averages up on last year’s high prices in some classes. The prices achieved again reinforced the ever present demand for quality Blackface breeding stock, which remains the backbone of the whole sheep industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The entry of 240 quality Mule ewe lambs met with an excellent trade resulting in a complete clearance with a top price of £180 per head for Nigel Walsh’s pen followed O & F McKenny’s prize winning pen at £175 and Nigel Walsh’s next 3 pens at £170 with others at £168, £162, £160, £158 , £152, £140, £135 (2 Lots) with all lots making in excess of £100 giving an average of £142 an increase of £16 on last year.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A selection of the Shearling Ewes ready for sale

Blackface shearling ewes met with a steady trade to a top of £220 for B & N Doyle’s first pen followed by Grant Bros’s first pen at £200 and B & N Doyle’s second pen at £195 and Grant Bros second pen at £185 with lots at £175 (2 lots), £165, £160, £155 (2 lots), £150 (4 lots), £145 (4 lots), £140 (3 lots) with the 412 shearling ewes sold giving an average of £142 back £22 on last year average for 120 more sold.

The large entry of ewe lambs also sold tremendously well with a complete clearance to a top of £210 for Danny Harrison first pen followed by Dermot Kelly’s first pen at £165 closely followed by Branagan Bros and Conor Laverty at £150 with lots at £148 £142, £140, £130, £128, £125, £120 (3 lots), £110 (3 lots), £105 (2 lots), £102 (2 lots) and £100 (5 lots) with the 356 ewe lambs sold averaging £106 back £20 on last year average for 76 more sold though similar to 2021 prices.

Aged ewes again engendered a lot of interest throughout with a top price of £135 going to Grant Bros prize winning pen followed by Stephen Maginn’s first pen at £120 and Danny Harrison’s first pen at £115 with other lots at £110, £105, £95, £90, £85, £78 (2 lots), £75 (2 lots) and £ 72 (2 lots) with the 253 aged ewes sold averaging £81 showing a decrease of £9 on last year

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year’s sale again had a class for broken mouthed ewes and again the trade was steady with a top price of £60 per head for ewes from John Maginn and Dermot Kelly followed closely by lots at £58 (3 lots), £51, £50 (3 lots) and £45 with the 121 ewes averaging £52 a decrease of £4 on last year’s average for 10 more sold.

Champion pen of Shearling Ewes: Sponsor Dermot Kelly, Fane Valley Stores with exhibitor Seamus Fegan.

The sale of breeding females was again very encouraging, reflecting both the excellent quality of the stock and the key role these original and best of all easycare sheep have in farming throughout the country.

Castlewellan Blackface Sheep Breeders would like to thank all the buyers together with sponsors for the event Clanrye Veterinary Clinic, Tullyherron Farm Feeds Ltd, Fane Valley Stores and Joseph Walls Ltd.

A special word of thanks is also due to Seamus Conway who judged the stock on show, the auctioneer John Bassett and to the staff at Hilltown Saleyard for their continuing help and support in the usual efficient running of this event.

Show Results

hampion pen of Ewe lambs: Sponsor Brian Doyle Clanyre Veterinary Clinic, Exhibitors Mark and Danny Harrison, Judge Seamus Conway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mule Ewe Lambs sponsored by Joseph Walls Ltd: 1st. Lot 8 O & F McKenny, 2nd Lot 4 Brown Bros, 3rd Lot 9 Walsh Bros.

Shearling Ewes sponsored by Fane Valley Stores: 1st Lot 37 S & J Fegan, 2nd Lot 60 B&N Doyle, 3rd Lot 28 Aidan McCullough.

Ewe Lambs sponsored by Tullyherron Farm Feeds: 1st Lot 110 Danny Harrison, 2nd Lot 111 Danny Harrison, 3rd Lot 103 Branagan Bros.

Breeding Ewes sponsored by Clanyre Veterinary Clinic: 1st Lot 128 Grant Bros, 2nd Lot 117 Danny Harrison, 3rd Lot 139 Terry Rooney.