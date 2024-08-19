Broomholm House is at the centre of the property, reputedly built for the Earls of Nithsdale, part of the Maxwell family, in 1749.

Savills is marketing Broomholm, an outstanding compact country estate situated in the glorious Scottish Borders countryside.

The combination of a Georgian house, two cottages, extensive outbuildings, parkland and grazing, adjacent to attractive and productive sea trout and salmon fishing is most unusual. This is particularly so in southwest Scotland, where much of the land is owned by large long term landowners, and hidden gems such as Broomholm therefore rarely become available.

Broomholm House is at the centre of the property, reputedly built for the Earls of Nithsdale, part of the Maxwell family, in 1749. The house B Listed and has a classical south facing Georgian façade and has an excellent balance of reception rooms for entertaining and bedroom accommodation, all over three levels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property retains many fine period features and a light and airy interior typical of the Georgian period.. The present owners have carefully upgraded the interior to offer a stylish and modern specification. The open plan ground floor accommodation comprises sitting room, drawing room, dining room, morning room and study. The spacious kitchen is well-equipped with a range of high and low mounted cabinetry, with handy utility room and larder off. An accessible double bedroom with en suite completes this level.

Broomholm fishings is one of the great highlights of the estate and comprises approximately 0.85 miles of single, left bank fishing.

There are four bedrooms on the first floor including the principal with en suite and dressing room, and main bathroom. There are a further two attic rooms on the second floor offering flexible space which could be used as additional bedrooms if required.

Broomholm has two charming detached cottages, each set in their own gardens with space for parking. Most recently these cottages have both been run successfully by the current owners as holiday lets. Broomholmknowe is located off the driveway and has three bedrooms while Broomholm Cottage is located in an elevated position above the traditional outbuildings and has two bedrooms.

Broomholm fishings is one of the great highlights of the estate and comprises approximately 0.85 miles of single, left bank fishing. One of the principal features of this beat is the island. This tranquil haven is accessed via an arched bridge built in Victorian times and has been planted with a variety of shrubs. The bottom beat comprises approximately 0.66 miles of single bank fishing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Broomholm is situated at the end of a long private drive lined with mature specimen trees, from which there is a spectacular vista of the river and a glimpse of the island. The main garden is situated to the south of the house and is laid predominantly to lawn, flanked by rhododendrons and azaleas while conifers and beech trees provide privacy and shelter. To the west of the principal lawn the land slopes away to a terraced track skirting the western periphery of the garden. From here, it is only a short distance down over to the north banks of the river.

In close proximity to the house is a range of B Listed outbuildings arranged as a U- shaped courtyard. Originally stabling, byres, pig styes, workshop and a former staff flat, these buildings provide exciting scope for further development,subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents.

Evelyn Channing for Savills comments: “Broomholm is an exceptionally rare opportunity to acquire a compact residential estate with fishing on the Border Esk in a region that has a strong following particularly from ex-pats wishing to return to this part of Scotland. The main house is particularly attractive and the outbuildings are an exciting opportunity for those looking to develop or diverse. The two cottages which have been finished to a high specification could generate a meaningful income and are a real bonus to the sale.”