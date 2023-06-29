More than ever its important to highlight the positive role of Ireland’s dairy farmers in producing world class dairy that is produced efficiently and sustainably.

Farming is in Majella’s blood, having grown up on a farm in County Leitrim, she qualified from Dundalk IT with a Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Nursing specializing in large animals. In 2015 Majella was awarded Irish Veterinary Nurse student of the year competing with 450 students throughout Ireland alongside the overall Enterprising student of the year from the business school for demonstrating leadership and entrepreneurship serving the farming community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Majella was Farm Development Manager for LacPatrick Dairies, continuing to Lakeland Dairies using the combination of agriculture and veterinary experience to educate and advise farmers on how to manage businesses more efficiently advising on the return on financial management, profitability, animal breeding and health.

Majella McCafferty. Pic: National Dairy Council

Her most recent role was in the West of Ireland as Farm Profitability Specialist with Aurivo co-operative. Majella established, developed facilitated and drove many programs for farmers such as “Practice to profit”, LacPatrick Dairies young farmers, and The Aurivo Leading Ladies women agricultural group to improve gender diversity in farming enterprises in the west of Ireland.

Majella said: “I am really excited to be joining the National Dairy Council as an expert in farmer advocacy and relations. I have worked with NDC over the last number of years primarily on the NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards where I have been instrumental in leading three farms to win the overall national title. I will be working with the team to strengthen our Farmer Advocacy programme to build and support the ongoing success of our 17,500 dairy farmers operating the dairy industry.”

Majella has also been the lead for the co-operative on the Teagasc agricultural sustainability support and advisory programs improving water quality, and developed animal health programs within the cooperatives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Majella has represented the co-operatives and shareholders in creating strategies for the dairy industry on National programs such as Animal Health Ireland. She has worked with many other industry stakeholders and organizations creating strategies and innovating different aspects of agricultural business such as communications, social media, and focus groups to drive supplier and consumer motivation, engagement, and culture change within the dairy industry.

Majella has attained Professional Diplomas in Management and Organizational Behavior and Psychology, on the pathway to obtaining her Professional Master’s in business studies in the Irish Management Institution, Dublin, and University Collage Cork Business School. She has also qualified with a Bachelor of Science (Honors)in Sustainable Agriculture from Dundalk It and Ballyhaise agriculture college.