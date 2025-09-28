Explore your future at CAFRE’s Open Week

Book now to discover the range of courses available to study at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

Students and staff are ready to welcome you to course-specific Open Days across our three campuses in Antrim, Cookstown, and Enniskillen.

Planning for September 2026?

If you’re a Year 14 student completing your UCAS application or exploring course options, CAFRE’s Open Week is the perfect opportunity to learn about degree-level study. We offer Foundation and Honours Degrees in Sustainable Agriculture, Equine Management, Food Innovation Management, Horticulture, and Sustainable Agri-Food Management all validated by Ulster University.

Join us at CAFRE’s Open Week to discover courses available at Loughry Campus, Greenmount Campus and Enniskillen Campus.

Visit Loughry Campus, Cookstown – Tuesday 7 October

Visit Loughry Campus to explore courses focused on innovation, technology, agri-food supply chains, food nutrition, and management. Tour our Food Technology and Innovation Centres and discover how CAFRE prepares students for careers in the agri-food industry.

Join us at Greenmount Campus, Antrim – Wednesday 8 and Friday 10 October

Wednesday, 8 October: Explore courses in Horticulture and Floristry. We have courses from Level 2 through to Honours Degree. Interested in animal care, hear about our Level 2 and Level 3 Veterinary Care provision.

Friday, 10 October: Discover Agriculture and Land-based Engineering courses. With courses from Level 2 through to Honours Degree, discover how you could develop a career in Agriculture. Book on to a tour and see around our specialist facilities including the Dairy Centre and Machinery and Building Centre.

Explore Enniskillen Campus – Saturday 11 October

Interested in Equine studies? Visit Enniskillen Campus, home to Ireland’s widest range of equine courses. Whether full-time, part-time, or online study, there’s a course to suit your goals. Join us to discover Apprenticeship training opportunities too. Book a tour and view our specialist equine facilities.

Why choose CAFRE?

We have over 100 years of experience in delivering agri-food and land-based education.

Our three campuses offer specialist facilities supporting the development of experiential learning.

Our courses open doors to employment pathways with excellent career prospects. In the last few years over 95% of CAFRE students are employed or in further study within six months of completing their course.

CAFRE enjoys strong industry links with industry partners. In 2025, £96,000 was awarded in bursaries and scholarships to students studying on degree courses. On-campus accommodation offers students affordable, sociable, and close to class living options.

CAFRE offers courses for school leavers, career changers, and lifelong learners.

Whether you’re applying through UCAS or CAFRE’s Further Education portal, Open Week is your chance to explore your options and take the next step towards a rewarding career in the Agri-Food and Land-based sectors.

Book to attend an Open Day, visit www.cafre.ac.uk/events/ for more information.

Thinking college? Discover CAFRE.