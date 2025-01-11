Facing change and finding opportunity together - Muir

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir has spoken at the 2025 Oxford Farming Conference, assuring delegates of his continued commitment to the sector.

The Minister reflected that the theme of this year’s conference, ‘Facing Change, Finding Opportunity’, was very relevant to issues in farming today.

Minister Muir touched on a range of issues at the conference, including water quality, Brexit, the Farm Support and Development Programme and ammonia.

Minister Muir said: “I have set out a clear and honest vision for the future of farming in Northern Ireland, where financial and environmental sustainability goes hand in hand.

“In many ways farming is enduring the biggest impact from the multiple climate, biodiversity and ecological crises but has the most to gain from the interventions needed to give a strong and sustainable future. I know the road ahead isn’t easy, especially after recent announcements on inheritance tax, which will have a disproportionate and detrimental impact on Northern Ireland if implemented, which they ought not to be.”

The conference attracts over 600 innovative and progressive farmers and industry leaders in the agri-food sector.

Touching on Brexit, the Minister said: “The resource and work required to navigate post-Brexit trading rules, but also to develop and implement new schemes to replace previous common agricultural policies from the EU significant is significant and onerous. However, I am getting on with the job to implement new farm support schemes in context of the advantages of dual market access and knowledge a comprehensive SPS veterinary agreement is hopefully on the horizon which can’t come soon enough.”

The Minister addressed farm support and said: “My Department’s new Farm Support and Development Programme seeks to implement policies and strategies that benefit the environment and support our economically significant agri-food sector. We took the first step on this programme of change in 2024 and it is important that we continue this pace in the months ahead. Many of the schemes being introduced are already seen as innovative exemplars across the UK and Ireland such as the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme.”

On improving water quality, Minister Muir commented: “Improving water quality is tough, but I won’t shy away from it – we owe it to communities around Lough Neagh and the farmers of tomorrow to take the actions today needed to ensure success.

“The same is true of ammonia, another difficult issue where emissions are going the wrong way. I have grasped the nettle and have been convening Ministerial roundtables to find a way forward that drives down emissions and deals with the practical problems like replacement farm buildings.”

The Minister concluded: “The challenges are no doubt great but the prize to be gained from navigating these together are significant. It is my firm belief that Northern Ireland can become a shining example of a thriving, sustainable and resilient agri-food sector with a health, rich natural environment.”