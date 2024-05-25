Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fane Valley is excited to extend their headline sponsorship to Armagh County Agricultural Show for a further three years.

The sponsorship reinforces Fane Valley’s close relationships in the rural and local community and especially within the agricultural sector.

Armagh County Show is one of the oldest and standout dates in the County calendar and has grown significantly over the years with its re-location to the beautiful backdrop of Gosford Forest Park. The show each year endeavours to broaden its agricultural appeal and add to its vast selection of attractions for all the family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at this year’s launch Fane Valley Group Chief Executive, Trevor Lockhart MBE, said: “Fane Valley is delighted to confirm the renewal of its Headline Sponsorship with Armagh County Show for a further three years, continuing its long association with the event. Armagh County Show is a highlight in the calendar within the local community and the show organisers and volunteers are to be commended for their commitment and dedication to making the show bigger and better each year."

Pictured: (L-R) Barbara Stinson – Armagh Show General Secretary, Rachael Crozier – Armagh Show Accountant, Tom Bratton – Armagh Show Vice President, Ben Lamb – Armagh Show Chairman, Trevor Lockhart MBE, Fane Valley Group – Chief Executive, Watson Black – Armagh Show Vice Chairman, George McCall – Armagh Show Past Chairman and Flo McCall – Armagh Show Executive Secretary

Trevor concluded: “Fane Valley greatly appreciates the support it receives throughout the year from the local community across all its activities and it is wonderful to be able to recognise this support by contributing in a small way, through our Headline Sponsorship, to the wonderful success story that the Show has become. We would like to wish everyone associated with Armagh County Show all the best, for what will be, another terrific family day out.”

Ben Lamb, Armagh County Show Chairman commented: “We are very pleased to strengthen our partnership with Fane Valley as our Headline Sponsor. Fane Valley is a major player in the Northern Ireland agricultural industry and have long and established relationships with many of our farming and rural communities. Fane Valley is an avid supporter of the show and have contributed to our progress over the years. Fane Valley’s Headline Sponsorship is a perfect fit for the Armagh County Show, and we are delighted to work alongside Fane Valley each year as we strive to make the show a huge success.”

More information about the show and tickets can be found on http://armaghshow.com or Facebook.

​

Advertisement

Advertisement