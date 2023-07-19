The show is located at the beautiful Shanes Castle and is one of the longest running and most highly regarded of Northern Ireland’s regional agricultural events.

It offers a showcase of country life, providing an eclectic mix that spans family entertainment, cream of the crop livestock competitions, equine events, local food, home industries, horticulture, rural crafts, games and stalls to suit everyone.

Fane Valley Group Chief Executive, Trevor Lockhart said: “We are excited to enter our second year as ‘Principal Livestock Sponsorship’ with such a well organised family agricultural show.

Pictured: (L-R) James McAvoy, Fane Valley Feeds Sales Representative, Patricia Pedlow, Antrim Show Secretary, Trevor Lockhart, Fane Valley Group Chief Executive, George Robson, Antrim Show Chairman & Mairead McGeown, Fane Valley Stores Area Retail Manager. Pic: Fane Valley

“Our inaugural year was a massive success, and we look forward to building on this. The show partnership means we can extend our support into the local agri community of Co. Antrim and showcase our range of products, services, and technical advice to maximise efficiency on farm during these challenging times in our sector.

"Fane Valley have admired the wider activity, effort and professionalism of Randox Antrim Show for many years and recent strategic business decisions has resulted in growth in the surrounding areas, we feel the time to be right to partner with such a reputable and ambitious show.”