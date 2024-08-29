This is a partnership which supports the work of Northern Ireland Chest Heart Stroke, and the Irish Heart Foundation.

Over 50 abseilers from all over Ireland flocked to the Fane Valley Feeds Omagh site to face their fears and descend the 30 metre mill in aid of the two well-known heart charities. Individuals and teams from Fane Valley Head Office, Fane Valley Stores, Fane Valley Feeds, White’s Oats, Silver Hill Duck, Drummonds, Smyths Daleside and Duncrue Food Processors, all raised money, and their pulses, for the Happy Hearts fund.

Abseil participant, Trevor Lockhart MBE, Fane Valley Group Chief Executive said: “It was great to be part of the event and the abseil team. We rallied colleagues from the length and breadth of Ireland and the togetherness, encouragement and comradery was infectious. I certainly never imagined that I would see the Omagh Mill from that angle, but I was proud to take part and complete it on behalf of two great charities that do so much to promote heart health. I would like to thank everyone for taking part and all who donated to support Happy Hearts.”

Event organiser, Ronan McCanny, Fane Valley Group Sustainability Director remarked: “To host our second charity abseil in two years is a testament to our people and their generosity. Everyone bought into this, and we had a tremendous reaction from new participants. Support for the abseilers was evident on the day, as family and friends in attendance gave their encouragement and applauded everyone down. We also welcomed Michelle from Irish Heart Foundation and Nadia from NI Chest Heart Stroke.”

There’s still time to donate to Happy Hearts on GoFundMe. Search Fane Valley Happy Hearts. Fane Valley are looking forward to a variety of fundraising events across the Group as the Charity partnership continues.

