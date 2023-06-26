Feed division sales representatives James McAvoy and Allen Jones were on hand to chat with many of the local farmer customers and present the Champion and Reserve rosettes and medals within the dairy and beef classes.

The Overall Beef Champion went to a Limousin from C and R Mulholland of the Deerpark Herd. James McAvoy of Fane Valley Feeds congratulated Connor Mulholland. Included is Judge Martin Kirk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Native Breed Champion of Newry Show 2023 went to a Beef Shorthorn, Castlemount Matrix Floss from Richard McKeown. Pictured are Allen Jones Fane Valley Feeds, Caroline McKeown, Richard McKeown, Judge Martin Kirk and James McAvoy Fane Valley Feeds.

The Native Breed Reserve Champion of Newry Show 2023 went to a Hereford, Cornriggs Vanity 2nd from the Lisnaree Herd of the Murdock family. James McAvoy (l) and Alan Jones (r) with Judge Martin Kirk (c) offer their congratulations. Picture: Bo Davidson

The Native Breed Reserve Champion of Newry Show went to a Hereford, Cornriggs Vanity 2nd from the Lisnaree Herd of the Murdock Family. James McAvoy and Allen Jones from Fane Valley Feeds with Judge Martin Kirk offered their congratulations.

The Overall Reserve Beef Champion went to the Tumilty Family with their Champion Commercial. Pictured is Jade with her dad Keith, James McAvoy and Allen Jones from Fane Valley Feeds and Judge Martin.

Well done to all the livestock entries! For more information on performance animal feed and diets contact your local rep or call 028 82243221.

The Native Breed Champion of Newry Show 2023 went to a Beef Shorthorn, Castlemount Matrix Floss, from Richard McKeown. Pictured are Alan Jones, Fane Valley, Caroline McKeown, Richard McKeown, Judge Martin Kirk and James McAvoy, Fane Valley. Picture: Bo Davidson

The Overall Reserve Beef Champion went to the Tumilty Family with their champion Commercial. Seen here with Jade are her dad Keith, James McAvoy and Alan Jones from sponsors Fane Valley and Judge Martin Kirk. Picture: Bo Davidson