Belfast will host the 2024 Nuffield Farming Conference over three days between Tuesday 19 November and Thursday 21 November.

The event, which will include presentations from around 30 Nuffield Scholars, looks set to attract 400 plus delegates from across the UK and Ireland.

Adding to the significance of the conference coming to Belfast is the fact that Northern Ireland has been used to pilot Nuffield’s Next-Gen Scholarship programme.

This is an exciting initiative that will provide two young people from Northern Ireland, aged between 18 and 24 years-of-age, with a unique opportunity to study the UK’s dairy industry. Full details of how the scholars progressed will also be profiled at the November conference.

Speaking at the launch of the sponsorship agreement, Fane Valley Group Chief Executive, Trevor Lockhart MBE, commented: “Fane Valley is delighted to partner with the Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust in support of the organisation’s annual national Nuffield Farming Conference, to be held in Belfast later this year.

“As an agricultural cooperative we embrace collaboration, innovation, and the advancement of agriculture, and we believe the life-changing and life-shaping scholarships available through Nuffield are making a very positive contribution to the development of the next generation in our sector.”

He continued: “For over seventy years Nuffield have been committed to the education and up-skilling of Scholars, enabling them to study farming systems, techniques and new technologies across the world and bring this knowledge back home, to their respective roles. Fane Valley applauds those passionate individuals seeking to develop, both personally and professionally, through their scholarships.

“Fane Valley is privileged to promote and support the work of Nuffieldand their efforts in advancing agriculture.”

Wyn Owen, chair of the Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust, has welcomed Fane Valley’s substantial commitment to the Belfast conference.

He commented: “Belfast is a fitting location for the 2024 Nuffield Farming Conference, and we’re delighted to be coming back to such an important region to UK agriculture.

“We are proud to partner with Fane Valley, an iconic name in Northern Ireland, and will deliver a conference to remember with their support.”

Tom Rawson, vice-chair of the Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust, added: “Nuffield Farming’s return to Belfast is especially distinctive after launching the pilot for our Next-Gen Scholarship programme to the region’s dairy sector.”

He concluded: “Our first Next-Gen Scholars will share their experiences from their dairy sector study tour at Belfast 2024, and we hope the programme will go on to develop young talent in the industry nationwide for many years to come.”

Fane Valley Co-operative Society is a progressive agricultural and food processing business with interests in animal feed manufacturing, agricultural supplies, livestock identification and the provision of agronomy & forage services, porridge oats & breakfast cereals, the production of beef drippings, the processing of edible offals and fully integrated duck processing and production.

The business operates across multiple locations in both the UK and Ireland.

Formed in 1903 Fane Valley remains 100% farmer owned. The business, which employs almost 1,000 people, continues to develop through a strategy of organic growth and targeted acquisitions.