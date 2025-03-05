Fantastic February sales at Ballymena Livestock Market machinery sale

The auction held last weekend saw over 2,400 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 77%. Demand was high with vehicles selling to £7,200 for a 1995 Land Rover Defender, outside items selling to £6,800 for a Slurry Quip 7.8m dribble bar and inside items selling to £450 for a Master Blast air blower for livestock dressing.

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday, 28th March with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday, 17th March with the last day for machinery to be entered Wednesday, 26th March.

Leading prices as follows:

Outside Machinery, £7,200 for a 1995 Land Rover Defender, £6,800 for a Slurry Quip 7.8m dribble bar, £6,700 for a 2002 Land Rover Defender 90 TD5, £5,400 for a 1983 Ford 4610, £5,000 for a 11 tonne Kane silage trailer, £4,700 for a 2017 Ifor Williams livestock trailer with sheep decks, £4,200 for a 2013 Toyota Hilux, £4,200 for a low loader with ramps, £3,900 for a Kubota Gator 900, £3,700 for a 1698 International 434 tractor, £3,300 for a 14ft Hudson livestock trailer with decks, £3,200 for a 3 tonne dumper, £3,200 for a Chieftan dump trailer, £3,100 for a Claas tedder, £3000 for a 5 furrow plough, £3000 for a JF 900 trailed harvester, £2,900 for a 14ft IFor Williams livestock trailer with sheep decks, £2,700 for a 2007 Mitsubishi L200 Trojan, £2,700 for a 1600 gallon Redrock slurry tanker with sludgigator, £2,500 for a 2007 Toyota Rav 4, £2,500 for a Kverneland 3 furrow reversible plough, £2,500 for a Kverneland 9 toe grubber, £2,500 for a Rabe power harrow.

Inside Machinery: £450 for a Master Blast air blower for livestock dressing, £400 for 4x Land Rover wheels with goodrich tyres 265-75x16, £360 for a Mountfield Ride On Lawnmower, £250 for Auger motors, £250 for 2 Hilux springs, £220 for a Set of Land Rover alloys and tyres, £180 for a Toro 55cm lawnmower, £170 for a Husqvarna 390XP chainsaw, £150 for a Site box with key, £150 for a Lavor power washer, £150 for a Husqvarna 555 chainsaw, £140 for a large storage cupboard, £140 for 4 Rams, £130 for 4x Goodyear tyres 185-70R14 and rims, £130 for a Blackmay 2.5 petrol generator, £125 for a Husqvarna k760 concrete saw, £120 for 2x 24ft chains, £120 for Auger motors, £120 for 2 Creamery Cans, £110 for a 10 tonne tow jack, £110 for a Homelite chainsaw, £110 for Lister petrol sheep clippers, £110 for a 5 inch bench vice, £110 for a Yanmar diesel engine, £110 for an Oil filled welder, £110 for a Nutool bandsaw, £110 for a Towel rail heater, £110 for 6 bar tables, £100 for a kids low loader trailer, £100 for a PTO shaft to suit slurry pump, £100 for an oil filled welder, £100 for a 2.4kw Honda generator.

1 . 1740738530494.jpg A great range of entries were on offer at Ballymena Livestock Market February machinery sale. Photo: freelance Photo Sales