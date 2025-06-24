Farm Families Health Check Nurse wins prestigious RCN nursing award

Christina Faulkner from Ballymoney

A nurse who provides health checks to farm families and the wider rural community has won the Public Health Award, sponsored by the Public Health Agency, at the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year Awards 2025 which were held recently at the Culloden Hotel, Holywood.

The Farm Families Health Checks Programme, led by Christina Faulkner from Ballymoney, has made a profound impact on farming and rural communities by delivering accessible, high-quality health screening and support.

Designed to meet people where they are, the programme offers mobile health checks at local farmers' markets and community events—bringing vital services directly to those who often struggle to prioritise their health due to the demanding nature of agricultural work.

Through Christina’s leadership, the programme has facilitated early detection of serious health conditions including high cholesterol, diabetes, high blood pressure, and weight-related issues. In addition, it provides mental health screenings, cancer prevention advice, tailored lifestyle guidance, and referrals to appropriate services.

To date, over 27,000 individuals have been screened—51% of whom are farmers, 17% farm family members, and 32% other rural dwellers. Of those screened, 50% have been advised to consult their GP for further assessment and care. The programme serves adults aged 18 and older, and follow-up calls have revealed substantial lifestyle improvements: 76% of participants report healthier eating, 66% increased physical activity, and 42% weight loss.

Funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and the Public Health Agency, the programme’s success is also attributed to Christina’s ability to build and sustain the vital partnerships underpinning its delivery.

Christina, who is employed by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, was praised as a passionate and diligent leader who has an unwavering commitment to the health and wellbeing of rural populations. The judging panel commended the programme for its clear evidence of impact and recognised Christina’s exemplary dedication to meeting the healthcare needs of farming and rural communities.

The overall winner of the RCN Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year Award 2025 was Kelly Forbes, from Annalong, a senior mental health nurse, based in Newry and District GP Federation. Kelly won the award for her work to empower patients to take an active role in managing their mental health, and for transforming how patients access support for mental and emotional well-being.

Based at Kilkeel Medical Practice, Kelly has created a series of accessible, evidence-based videos, which are hosted on YouTube, on topics like mood management and guided breathing to support patients’ mental well-being. The Southern Trust area in which Kelly practises has the second highest suicide rate in Northern Ireland, is among the 20% most deprived areas, and faces serious mental health challenges.

Kelly has worked extensively with local organisations including Mourne Matters, the Recovery College, RNLI and the Fishermen’s Mission to build community links and increase engagement. The results have been compelling, with nearly 70% of patients seen by mental health practitioners in GP practices requiring no further referral to secondary care. As a result, the initiative is set for a wider regional rollout across the area, offering patients and clinicians alike a valuable new tool in improving mental health outcomes.

Patient testimonials reflect the significant impact of the service with one patient saying, “For the first time in years, I don’t feel down. After years of medication, this is life-changing.” Another wrote, “Kelly literally saved my life – thank you.”

Professor Owen Barr from Ulster University won the prestigious Kathleen Robb Award for outstanding contribution to nursing, sponsored by the Northern Ireland Practice and Education Council.

Commenting on the awards, Professor Rita Devlin, RCN Northern Ireland Executive Director, said: “Kelly has made a profound difference in the lives of her patients by creating vital mental health resources that are easily accessible through GP services. Her work is an outstanding example of how community-based nurses are leading the way in enhancing patient care.

“Her dedication and innovative approach have significantly improved patient outcomes, experiences, and overall quality of life.

“Each year, these awards highlight the exceptional skill and professionalism within nursing in Northern Ireland, and how our nursing staff continually strive to deliver the highest standards of care.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s finalists, who represent the very best of our profession.”