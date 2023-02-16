Farm households to receive energy support, says UFU

UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “The Union has been inundated with phone calls from members over the past few months, worrying that their household would not receive support automatically from their electricity supplier under the Energy Bills Support Scheme. The UFU has been working with government to ensure that all farm dwelling houses could be catered for regardless of what electricity tariff they’re on. It’s an extremely positive outcome that farming households will now get the energy support they need after lobbying efforts. We encourage those members who missed out on support through the initial Energy Bills Support Scheme, to apply for the Alternative Funding scheme when it opens later this month.”