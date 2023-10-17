Stewart McGladdery, (33), of Grovehill Road, Ballinaskeagh, Banbridge was convicted at Newry Court on Monday (16 October 2023) of two charges of moving animals into a Bovine Tuberculosis (TB) restricted herd.

stock image

Mr McGladdery pleaded guilty and was fined £500 plus £15 offender levy.

The case arose following the discovery that Mr McGladdery had moved 42 cattle into his herd in breach of TB restrictions which prohibited the purchase of animals into his herd due to a severe TB breakdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A DAERA spokesperson said: “Whilst the majority of herd keepers fully comply with the requirements of the bovine TB eradication scheme, it is vital all infected animals are identified, isolated and removed at the earliest opportunity to minimise risk to other stock in the infected herd and in neighbouring herds.