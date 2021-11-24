Farmer ‘devastated’ after massive fire kills ‘large number’ of pigs - firefighters remain at scene

The farm is understood to be at Derrywilligan Road, Mullaghglass in Newry.

Fire crews are understood to be at the scene.

Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA told of his concern after the fire destroyed a pig unit near Bessbrook resulting in the loss of a large number of small pigs.

Mr Irwin said, “I have spoken to the farmer and he is obviously devastated with the loss of this large pig unit and of course the many pigs housed within it.

“Just discussing the impact of the blaze with him he said that the fire ripped through the building in minutes and there was no opportunity to save the animals, such was the ferocity of the blaze.”

He added: “Thankfully no one was injured in the blaze and firefighters were on scene to fight the fire and thanks to them for their efforts in containing the blaze to the unit.

“Fires can start so quickly and take anyone by surprise and this is yet another example of the danger of fire and it’s destructive power.”

Piglets

When asked about the fire, a spokesman from the NIFRS said they were alerted to it at 1.09pm today.

He added that two 2 Fire Appliances were sent from from Newry Fire Station and one Fire Appliance from Newcastle and one from Newtownhamilton, Rathfriland and Armagh Fire Stations.

Firefighters are now at the scene of two sheds on fire. The incident is ongoing.

——— ———

Fire engine

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.