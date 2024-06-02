Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Augher dairy farmer David Clarke will be discussing his experience of establishing red clover swards at an AgriSearch farm walk which will take place on his farm on Wednesday, 5th June.

David farms 80 spring calving dairy cows alongside a broiler-breeder poultry unit near Augher in partnership with his father.

David established red clover silage swards last year as part of AgriSearch’s ZeroNsile project.

Also at the walk Dr David Patterson (Grassland Agronomist from AFBI) and Robert Patterson (Grassland Technologist at CAFRE) will outline the key steps needed to successfully establish red clover swards (including soil fertility, nutrient management, seed selection and reseeding methods).

Red Clover tap root in David Clake’s silage sward

Conail Keown (CAFRE) will discuss how to make best use of red clover within dairy cow diets, as well as the benefits that red clover can bring in terms of lowering fertiliser use, having higher protein forage and the potential to lower your carbon footprint.

Registrations are now open for the farm walk and places can be booked via the AgriSearch website.