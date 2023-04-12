Farmer-funded PhDs launched at AgriSearch event later this month

Fully financed by AgriSearch, the three new PhD studentships will be delivered with Queen’s University, Belfast, Ulster University and the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) to support the development of a new generation of applied research scientists that can improve the competitiveness of Northern Ireland’s dairy, beef and sheep industries.

The programme will be launched at an event on 24th April 2023 held at the Dunadry Hotel, Antrim, with speakers from industry and academia joined by alumni from previous AgriSearch PhD initiatives.

Speaking ahead of the launch event, AgriSearch Chair Gerry Boyle said: “AgriSearch has a long history of supporting research to drive innovation, with 27 PhDs already funded to date.

Professor Gerry Boyle

"Through this new programme we want to help develop a new generation of scientists equipped with the sound knowledge and understanding to improve the resilience and sustainability of the industry in the face of the multiple challenges farmers face at present.

“I would encourage those interested to join us on 24th April to find out more about the programme,”Gerry Boyle added.

Those wishing to attend can register via https://www.agrisearch.org/