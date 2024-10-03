Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Farmers’ Choir is set to make its north-east debut early next year when it performs to raise funds for RSABI at ANM Group’s Thainstone Centre, Inverurie on February 22nd, 2025.

RSABI is delighted to announce that Stewart Trailers, owned by James and Mandy Stewart, have kindly agreed to be the headline sponsor of the event, and tickets are on sale.

Hosted by Perthshire farmer and comedian Jim Smith, the event will feature around 80 of The Farmers’ Choir’s wonderful singers who are set to raise the roof at Thainstone, performing a selection of much-loved songs from well-known musicals.

Building on the success of their outstanding performance in Perth earlier this year, the Choir will be taking to the stage to help raise funds for RSABI and, in support of the charity’s #KeepTalking campaign, the concert aims to remind people of the importance of reconnecting and looking out for each other.

From left – Grant Rogerson, CEO of ANM, Carol McLaren, Choir Master Kate Picken, Alan Hutcheon of ANM, and Harvey Stuart of ANM.

Choirmaster Kate Picken MBE said the choir was very much looking forward to making the trip to Aberdeenshire which will be their furthest north concert in a decade of performances.

“Our choir members dedicate countless hours to rehearsals throughout the year, and it will be truly rewarding for all that effort come to fruition next February. We are proud and delighted to be raising funds for RSABI again, as the work of the charity is so important and resonates very strongly with our singers,” said Kate.

Carol McLaren, CEO of RSABI, expressed her heartfelt thanks to event sponsors Stewarts Trailers and to silver sponsors ANM Group, who are kindly providing the venue and facilities free of charge.

“We are incredibly grateful to The Farmers’ Choir for their continued support and the invaluable role they play in raising awareness of the work of RSABI and the services we offer to people in Scottish agriculture.

“We know that music can play a very significant role in good mental health and, particularly during the winter months when loneliness can be a real issue, we hope that as well as raising funds the event will see people in the north-east farming community coming together to enjoy a good blether as well as a wonderful concert.”

Carol also extended sincere thanks to RSABI’s #KeepTalking ambassador, Jim Smith, for kindly agreeing to compere the concert, which will take place just a few miles from where Jim went to agricultural college at Craibstone.

Mandy Stewart, Director of Stewart Trailers, said: “Stewart Trailers are thrilled to be the headline sponsor for this incredible event. It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together for an uplifting evening of entertainment, all while supporting RSABI. We take immense pride in backing RSABI and the vital work they do in our industry.”

The team at ANM Group are also very much looking forward to welcoming The Farmers’ Choir to the Thainstone Centre.

Grant Rogerson, Chief Executive of ANM Group, said ANM are delighted to be supporting the concert.

“Thainstone is very much at the hub of the local farming community and we are very pleased to be supporting the event and RSABI’s #KeepTalking campaign.

“It is so important to get together and catch up to share the ups and downs of farming life particularly in the month of February when the days are short and the nights can be long. Our thanks to The Farmers’ Choir for travelling north – we are looking forward to welcoming 80 or more singers to Thainstone in February!”

The Farmers’ Choir Thainstone concert takes place on Saturday 22nd February from 7:30pm at the Thainstone Centre, Inverurie, AB51 5XZ.

Tickets are priced at £25 each with all profits being donated to RSABI and are available to buy online via https://www.rsabi.org.uk/event/farmers-choir-charity-concert/. Song sponsorship opportunities are also available and RSABI would be delighted to hear from anyone who would like more information via [email protected]

RSABI offers free practical, financial, and emotional support including counselling services, delivered quickly after receiving the initial enquiry. Its free confidential support service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, by calling 0808 1234 555 (calls won’t show up on phone bills) or through a confidential webchat service, available on RSABI’s website www.rsabi.org.uk.