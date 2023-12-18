News you can trust since 1963
Farmers' Choir members entertained the audience with "The Farmers 12 Days of Christmas"Farmers' Choir members entertained the audience with "The Farmers 12 Days of Christmas"
Farmers Choir Christmas concert a great success

The Farmers’ Choir Northern Ireland held its annual Christmas Concert in Ballymena Academy recently ending its year on a high note.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Dec 2023, 08:36 GMT

The choristers, led by Musical Director Barkley Thompson performed a range of Carols, Christmas songs and individual pieces in front of a packed audience of over four hundred people.

This special festive evening proved to be a great success and was interspersed with fun and laughter including a visit from Santa Claus and one of his elves and an innovative rendition of the 12 days of Christmas. There was also plenty of opportunities for audience participation.

Everyone was treated a delicious supper after the performance and this also provided an opportunity for people to catch up with neighbours and friends they hadn’t seen for a while.

Dawn Stewart, Chairperson said: “We had a fantastic evening filled with music and fun. It was great for the choir to come together again and sing within the local community and it provided a valuable opportunity for rural communities to meet up at this special time of year.”

Barkley Thompson, Musical Director added: “We had a really enjoyable fun filled evening and it was good to see so many turn out to see us perform. The audience were great at joining in. The evening brought people together and lifted their spirits, something we all need in these uncertain times.”

The Farmers’ Choir Northern Ireland would like to thank everyone who supported them during the year and are especially grateful to their sponsors for their generous support. They will be taking a break in the New Year but will begin practices again at the end of January 2024.

If you would like more information about the choir please get in touch.

Email: [email protected]

A packed hall at Ballymena Academy for the Farmers' Choir Christmas Concert.

A packed hall at Ballymena Academy for the Farmers' Choir Christmas Concert. Photo: freelance

Harold Speedy and Musical Director Barkley Thompson entertain the crowd with "Merry Christmas Everybody."

Harold Speedy and Musical Director Barkley Thompson entertain the crowd with "Merry Christmas Everybody." Photo: freelance

Barkley Thompson Musical Director, Robin Swann President, Cllr Gerardine Mulvenna Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council, Dawn Stewart Chair of the Farmers' Choir.

Barkley Thompson Musical Director, Robin Swann President, Cllr Gerardine Mulvenna Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council, Dawn Stewart Chair of the Farmers' Choir. Photo: freelance

Santa got his grove on at the Farmers' Choir Christmas Concert.

Santa got his grove on at the Farmers' Choir Christmas Concert. Photo: freelance

