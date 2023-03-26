Farmers' Choir goes from strength to strength
The Farmers Choir continue to meet up once a month and are currently practising for 2nd Ballyeaston Farmers’ Service on 16th April.
They are led by Musical Director Barkley Thompson and have over 35 choristors.
The choir began in 2018 as a way of bringing farmers and rural dwellers together socially to sing and have a bit of craic!
Everyone who comes along really enjoys the singing and there is great camaraderie among the group.
Yvonne Carson, Northern Health and Social Care Trust and Ivan Johnston who support the choir commented: “People have joined the choir from across the Northern area and many didn’t know each other before they came but now they have become good friends.
"Everyone encourages and supports each other which is lovely to see.”
Barkley Thompson added: “This choir is vitally important as it brings people together from lots of different areas and gives them the chance to make new friends and to have a bit of fun.
"There is a cup of tea at the end of each practice, which provides the opportunity for chat.
"We’re also delighted to have welcomed new members recently”.
If you are interested in joining the choir please contact Ivan on 07860 653409, Yvonne 07824 431175, Barkley 07709 22311.
As part of their activities, members of the choir recently teamed up with Larne Focus on the Farm Family Group to visit McKee’s Farm and Farm Shop, Newtownards and Blackiston Houston Estate, Dundonald. The trip was supported by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust.