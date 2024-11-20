Chairman of the AERA Committee Robbie Butler

Chair of the AERA Committee, Robbie Butler MLA has said that farmers across Northern Ireland and indeed the United Kingdom have without doubt been dealt a serious blow to future viability of family farming.

Mr Butler, who addressed the UFU organised protest rally on Monday night, said it was abundantly clear, not only by the turn-out of over 6000 farmers, but also the tangible angst and anger, that farmers have had enough pencil ploughing by Government.

He added: “The new Labour Government's over-reach and total misunderstanding of farming and the agriculture structure really has brought our future food security and sustainability of producing our own food into sharp focus. I don’t think that this move was properly scoped nor strategically assessed, but there can be no doubt that the Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Prime Minister Keir Starmer need to act quickly to resolve this almighty mess.

"I have met many farmers over the past 8 years as an MLA and more recently, since taking up my role as Chair of the AERA Committee at Stormont, I have deliberately met many more to get a better understanding of the industry and pressures they face. A phrase that has resonated on many farms in relation to pressures being applied by both local and regional Ministers is that “enough is enough”.

"Farmers that I have met are already exacerbated by serious issues like bTB, ammonia regulations, planning embargos, climate targets, global market pressures with the list going on and on. The flip side of this is that farmers operate under pressure, they are used to it. They regretfully for decades have been hardened to a constant and increasing load of bureaucracy, changing rules with Government Ministers and Governments coming and going like the wind. However, these most recent charges by the Labour Government really could be the straw that breaks family farming’s back,” added Mr Butler.

"If this Government is serious about food security, about climate change and about societal well-being, they need to get off our farmers’ backs and ensure that farmers are equipped and resourced to not only be viable but central to the society we all should be striving to create. The Ulster Unionist Party will be relentless in our pursuit of fairness, with Robin Swann MP at Westminster and Tom Elliott in the House of Lords, we will make known the mood and feelings of Northern Ireland’s farming families.”