The Ulster Farmers’ Union and Ulster Wool are urging farmers to deliver their wool to their local wool depot and benefit from a better return with the market showing signs of improving.

This follows the publication of recent data that as of the end of September 2024, the volume of wool received by Ulster Wool from members in Northern Ireland was down by 15% year on year, creating a shortfall of 137 tonnes.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: “For quite some time now, farmers have been dealing with a substantial loss on wool, with the return failing to cover the price of shearing. It’s positive that the wool market is now improving, and we’re encouraging all NI farmers to take advantage of this shift and get their wool to their nearest Ulster Wool depot.

“It is worrying that recent data has shown that the amount of wool that Ulster Wool has been receiving has been dropping year on year. Whilst the reduction in breeding ewes in NI has had an impact, there are two other major factors; farmers are reducing the number of animals they are carrying, and a percentage of sheep farmers have left the industry.

“NI sheep farmers have some of the lowest incomes and wool has become an additional business expense over the years. The local sheep industry is working to create as many opportunities as possible for wool as a sustainable, environmentally friendly product with plenty of uses so that sheep farmers can get a fair return.”

In recent meetings with DAERA on sheep support, the UFU highlighted the environmental benefits of wool. When sold through the Ulster Wool scheme the wool, including the captured carbon, goes into long-lasting products such as carpets, transport fabric, clothing, bedding and mattresses. If wool is not used in these products, they would normally be made from synthetic fibres derived from oil-based products such as plastic carpets.

Ulster Wool chairman Brendan Kelly said: “It’s encouraging to see the market strengthening and prices improving by 20% since the start of the season. The team has been working on several initiatives to support demand and deliver better prices with more than 160 brand partners on our licensee scheme.

“In September we launched a marketing campaign with Shaun the Sheep to support wool carpet sales through retailers. We are also supporting innovation with our strategic partnership with Nexgen Tree Shelters - a fantastic new product which eliminates single use plastic from the environment.

“With the initiatives we have in place, and feedback from the market, we are confident the recent price gains are sustainable. Prices need to increase further, but this is a positive step in the right direction. Our depot and drop off sites remain open and ready to receive wool.”