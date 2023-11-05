Dale Farm held its Annual General Meeting on 26th October at the Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown.

Farmer members of the dairy cooperative heard from the Dale Farm leadership team on the developments and successes of the last financial year 2022/23, as well as opportunities for future growth. The cooperative recently recorded a strong set of results for the financial year ending March 2023, with group turnover rising to £728m and group net profit before tax up to £26.8m (previous year £22.1m).

Discussions at the meeting included how the cooperative is reducing greenhouse gas emissions in line with NI Climate Act targets, the need to carefully manage inflation, developments within the milk pool and Dale Farm’s ongoing commitment to paying a competitive milk price.

Speaking after the meeting, Nick Whelan, Group Chief Executive, Dale Farm said: “Our AGM is always an excellent opportunity to discuss the issues facing the sector, and how we can best support the 1,300 farmers who own our cooperative and supply us with quality milk.

“As a business, our focus remains on keeping our business as agile and profitable as possible, so we can continue to invest in the future sustainability and success of the cooperative, and deliver the highest returns possible to our farmers.”

L-R William McNeely, Harold Johnston, Brian McNeely, Joseph Thompson, Dale Farm Chair Fred Allen, John McNeely and Trevor McNeely.

L-R Ross Beattie, Brian Knipe, Ballymoney and David Rea.

Dale Farm held its Annual General Meeting on 26th October at the Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown