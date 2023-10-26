The Farmers’ Mission is holding their annual weekend of mission from Friday 3rd to Sunday 5th November 2023 at 8.30pm each evening in Ballymena Livestock Market, Woodside Road, Ballymena.

The Ballymena mission gets underway next week

The Market is the perfect venue for the mission and the committee express their thanks to Sean and Patrick Irvine and Sam McNabney for its use.

Tom Saunderson will share God’s Word and there will be singing from Buckna Men’s Group, Kathryn and Ruth Mitchell and Grace in Harmony.

There will be testimonies from Ian Adair, Ruth Mitchell and Margaret Cameron, as they share how they were once blinded by the world and the things in the world but, praise God, now they can see.

Ian is involved in construction and farms Suffolk Cheviot cross and Dutch Spotted sheep in Antrim.

Ruth is a student from Keady and works part time as a care assistant and Margaret is a retired nurse from Portglenone with a story well worth hearing.

Look out for the banners located round the countryside featuring the sheepdog and quad belonging to the late Grahame Robinson from Teenies. Grahame was a faithful member of the Farmers’ Mission Committee. Although greatly missed by all involved, Grahame leaves a rich legacy of love and concern for the salvation of his follow farmers and their families.

Come along to the market yard, the mission is open to everyone, a warm welcome awaits you!